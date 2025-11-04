Aquoral® Joins Dentulu’s Expanding Marketplace, Delivering Clinically Proven Dry-Mouth Relief To Consumers Nationwide

Dentulu Teledentistry Network Dentulu - Aquoral Dry Mouth Saliva Spray

Dentulu, The Nations Leading Teledentistry Platform Enables Direct-to-Patient Prescriptions and Nationwide Distribution for Clinically Validated Oral Spray

With Aquoral and our Dentulu ecosystem in rapid expansion, we’re proving that the era of office‑bound oral health solutions is ending.” — Dr. Arash Hakhamian DDS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu , a leading Teledentistry platform and virtual dental health ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Aquoral to expand national access to its advanced xerostomia (dry mouth) therapy. Leveraging Dentulu’s network of licensed dental professionals and its HIPAA-compliant fulfillment system, the Aquoraloral spray can now be prescribed virtually and delivered directly to patients across the United States.Dry mouth, or xerostomia, affects millions of Americans and is commonly triggered by prescription medications, cancer therapy, autoimmune diseases, stress, and the use of CPAP machines for sleep apnea. If left untreated, it can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and diminished quality of life. Aquoral, a Class II FDA-cleared medical device, provides long-lasting relief by forming a bio adhesive barrier on the oral mucosa offering a clinically superior alternative to water-based rinses and sugar-laden lozenges.“This partnership exemplifies how Dentulu is transforming access to prescription dental products,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “Through our virtual care platform, patients suffering from dry mouth can now be evaluated by a licensed dentist online and receive Aquoralshipped directly to their door. No more waiting rooms, no more delays. This is the future of oral healthcare- connected, convenient, and clinically advanced.” Dentulu's growing marketplace coupled with its ability to facilitate the delivery of prescription products to a consumer initiated workflow allows increased access to effective and highly sought after prescriptions under the care of licensed dentists when necessary and from the comfort of home.Dentulu’s B2B ecosystem also enables licensed providers, DSOs, sleep specialists, and healthcare organizations to purchase Aquoralwholesale for integration into treatment protocols—particularly in managing CPAP-induced dry mouth and cancer-related xerostomia. With a fast-growing catalog of medical-grade oral health solutions, Dentulu’s platform streamlines both patient-facing and provider-facing access to innovation.“Dentulu isn’t just a Teledentistry provider, it’s an integrated marketplace and distribution network purpose-built for the future of oral-systemic care,” said Shiva Kumar, Co-founder and CTO of Dentulu. “We’re proud to support Aquoral’s national rollout and welcome other companies with prescription or FDA-cleared products to join us in bringing best-in-class technologies directly to patients.”The partnership reflects Dentulu’s broader mission to unify oral health and systemic medicine through digital workflows, remote diagnostics, and evidence-based therapeutics. Through its nationwide network of licensed dentists, asynchronous consultations and HIPAA-compliant software ecosystem, Dentulu empowers FDA-cleared, prescription-grade, and clinically validated dental products to break free from the limitations of traditional in-office distribution.“We’re not just relocating preventive and integrated dental care from chairs to the home, we’re revolutionizing how prescriptions, therapies and innovations reach patients and practices at scale,” said Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “With Aquoral and our ecosystem in motion, we’re proving that the era of office‑bound oral health solutions is ending. Products that once required a personal dentist visit are now delivered directly to homes, clinics, and other remote locations by virtual prescription, through our network, with scalable models of distribution."Companies interested in leveraging Dentulu’s infrastructure for product distribution, compliance, and scaling may contact dawn@dentulu.com or visit www.dentulu.com ________________________________________About Dentulu IncDentulu is a nationally recognized leader in Teledentistry redefining how prescription-grade and professional oral care products reach patients, providers, and practices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Dentulu operates at the intersection of digital health, oral-systemic integration, and healthcare logistics delivering care and innovation beyond the confines of traditional dental offices.Founded by practicing dentists, Dentulu combines a licensed, nationwide clinical network with proprietary technology platforms to offer virtual consultations, asynchronous care, remote patient monitoring, integrated diagnostics and a markeplace. This infrastructure empowers Dentulu to function as both a direct-to-patient care platform and a comprehensive B2B distribution channel for companies with FDA-cleared, prescription-only, or clinically validated dental products.Through its HIPAA-compliant, fully integrated ecosystem, Dentulu enables:• Virtual prescription and fulfillment of oral therapeutics and medical devices• Nationwide product delivery through in-house logistics and drop-ship support• Bulk procurement and onboarding for DSOs, private practices, and medical clinics• Clinical workflows and protocols for implementation of advanced oral health solutions• Scalable partnerships with startups, manufacturers, and life science innovatorsTo learn more visit www.dentulu.com About Aquoral and K PharmaceuticalsAquoral™ Protective Oral Spray is a lipid-based medical device indicated for the relief of xerostomia. Relaunched in 2023 by K Pharmaceuticals, Aquoral is currently available by prescription and offers sustained oral hydration and mucosal protection for patients with dry mouth due to Sjögren’s Disease, polypharmacy, cancer therapies, CPAP use, or general age-related gland dysfunction. K Pharmaceuticals is committed to delivering meaningful therapeutics to patients facing chronic, under-treated conditions.Learn more at www.aquoralspray.com Dentulu Media Contact:Dawn SimpsonChief Strategy Officer, Dentuludawn@dentulu.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.