Governor Abbott Celebrates United States Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday

November 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined Texas Marines, service members, and veterans to celebrate the United States Marine Corps' (USMC) 250th birthday during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

"We must remember that we are the mightiest country in the world because we have the mightiest military in the history of the world," said Governor Abbott. "Marines play a crucial role in the story of our people, protecting our rights and liberties for a quarter of a millennium. On this momentous 250th birthday, we salute our Marines past and present who embody their timeless motto, semper fidelis."

During the celebration, Governor Abbott presented USMC Retired Colonel Joe McPhail with a Texas flag that was flown over the Texas Capitol and a proclamation celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. The Governor then joined Colonel McPhail in the cake-cutting ceremony, cutting the USMC 250th birthday cake with a Marine Corps Officers sword. At 104, Colonel McPhail is the oldest living F4U Corsair pilot, having served two deployments to the Pacific during WWII and one to the Korean War and earning two Distinguished Flying Crosses.

The Governor was also joined at the ceremony by USMC Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Dawsley, Texas Veterans Commission Secretary and Marine veteran Chuck Wright, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman and Marine veteran Joe Esparza, Round Rock High School JROTC Marine Color Guard, singer Monty Warden, and Fox 7 Austin anchor Mike Warren.

