MPD Investigating Morris Road Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, at approximately 8:35 p.m., DC Fire and EMS responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The victim was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing suffering from an injury to the upper body. It was then determined that the victim was injured in a stabbing, and Seventh District officers were called to the location to investigate. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the decedent was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Contee Cross, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25170423