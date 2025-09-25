RotoEdge Demonstrates Rotational Molding AI-Based Software For Actionable Info, Auto-Scheduling, Increased Revenue

RotoEdge Pro lets rotomolders schedule better, reduce scrap and increase revenue. RotoEdge Pro helps Rotomolders increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap. Sample RotoEdge Pro-AI Query: Can you reschedule the 330 Machine to finish this specific customer order? Yes. Here's the new schedule.

ARM Annual Meeting attendees will receive live AI Software demo that shows how manufacturers can determine trends, fix issues, and increase production margins.

AI-based capability increases revenue and is here, now. Rotomolders can use AI like an assistant to assess data, get trend info, quickly adjust, schedule resources, reduce scrap, and increase orders.” — Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoEdge, the developer of market-leading applications that provide Rotational Molding Manufacturers with real-time scheduling, machine and labor productivity, announced the company will demonstrate the new RotoEdge Pro-AI Software at the Association of Rotational Molders Annual Meeting, in Dallas, Texas, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

RotoEdge Pro-AI is an innovation for manufacturers and Rotational Molders. The software uses Artificial Intelligence to give plant managers the ability to ask complex questions about production output, get immediate insight on trends, inventory and operational needs, and automatically schedule labor, molds and machines, and track results and revenue. RotoEdge Pro-AI gives accurate, immediate answers to a plant manager’s, “What if?” questions.

• The company will demonstrate the new RotoEdge Pro-AI software at ARM Booth #314.

• RotoEdge Pro CEO, Jonathan Smalley, will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 1 to the ARM General Session, “AI and Manufacturing: How Rotomolders Can Now Use AI to make Faster, More Impactful Decisions in Today’s Changing Economy.”

“RotoEdge Pro customers can now use AI to assess real-time and historical data to provide trend information in simple directives. These answers help the Rotomolders quickly adjust processes, schedule resources, and as a result, move more orders through the machines to the ovens and shipping,” said Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO. “This AI capability increases revenue and is here, now.”

About the ARM Event

The Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) is the global network for companies working in rotational molding, with members in 58 countries including molders, suppliers, designers, and educators. Additional information is available HERE (https://rotomolding.org/page/AnnualMeeting)

About RotoEdge Pro

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only rotational molding-specific production management and scheduling software application that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. The software solves the problems of paper-based industrial manufacturing scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. RotoEdge Pro-AI is available now. Rotational Molding and plastics manufacturers that are interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing or benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge Pro at https://rotoedgepro.com/ or Phone at +1-360-600-9778.

