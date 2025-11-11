Atturra and EncompaaS Partner to Ensure Successful Agentic AI Adoption by Enterprises

Australia-based partnership leverages EncompaaS’ AI-powered platform and Atturra’s tech deployment experience to deliver AI-readiness for clients across ANZ

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EncompaaS , a specialist in enterprise information management and AI data readiness, and Atturra , a leading Australian advisory and technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership to help organisations re-engineer business processes to effectively leverage agentic artificial intelligence (AI).The collaboration brings together EncompaaS’ intelligent data-preparation platform with Atturra’s consulting and delivery expertise to ensure clients in industries like defence, government, education, manufacturing and more have the quality, visibility and governance required to capitalise on the next phase of enterprise AI adoption.Across industries, enterprises are moving beyond proof-of-concepts toward meaningful production deployments of generative AI and agentic automation. However, success increasingly depends not on off-the-shelf transactions but on deep analytical work, rethinking how businesses operate and ensuring that data foundations are up to the task.EncompaaS is a Microsoft-native solution deployed securely within the customer’s own Azure tenant, enabling organisations to prepare, classify, enrich and govern both structured and unstructured data across Microsoft and non-Microsoft repositories. This ensures that tools such as Copilot, Fabric and Purview deliver trusted, business-ready outcomes while maintaining full control of enterprise information.Together, Atturra and EncompaaS will deliver a joint offering that helps organisations:• Discover and connect disparate data across legacy estates and cloud systems, enabling end-to-end visibility.• Prepare, enrich and govern structured and unstructured information, establishing a high-quality data foundation suitable for agentic AI, automation and business process re-engineering.• Operationalise transformation leveraging both advisory capability and delivery experience.• Ensure sustainable advantage by embedding information management and data governance practices that support future-proof AI initiatives rather than one-off technical experiments.Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS, said, “In this next phase of AI adoption, success isn’t about buying another canned solution. It’s about deeply rethinking how your organisation operates – the processes, roles, decisions – and making sure your data is ready to support that. Our platform ensures an AI-ready data foundation exists; by partnering with Atturra, we’re enabling organisations to move from ambition to outcome.”“EncompaaS is the ideal complement to Atturra’s EIM practice - automating the clean-up, enhancement, and continuous curation of years of unmanaged content across any repository," said Mark Frear, General Manager of Enterprise Information Management at Atturra. "It delivers a secure information foundation that can be safely leveraged by EncompaaS AI or any AI agent. Governance is no longer about what we keep. It’s about what we can safely use. By cleaning up the past and curating information in real time, organisations lower cost, reduce risk and unlock AI value."“With Atturra’s proven record in helping hundreds of clients extract value from structured and unstructured information, this partnership enables organisations to turn information into a true strategic asset,” Frear added.Commenting on the strategic value of this partnership, Atturra’s CEO, Stephen Kowal, added, “Our partnership with EncompaaS further expands Atturra’s portfolio of AI-led offerings to help clients innovate with trusted, Australian-built solutions and services. By combining Atturra’s industry expertise with EncompaaS’ platform, organisations will have the confidence to deliver real outcomes using Artificial Intelligence.”About AtturraAtturra is an ASX-listed technology business providing a range of enterprise advisory, consulting, IT managed services and solutions with a focus on local government, utilities, education, defence, federal government, financial services, and manufacturing. Atturra has partnerships with leading global providers including Microsoft, Denodo, Databricks, Boomi, OpenText, Smartsheet, QAD, and Infor and its clients are some of the largest public and private-sector organisations in Australia.Atturra is headquartered in Sydney with a team of 1200+ staff and offices in 12 locations across ANZ, Asia, and the USA. For more information, visit: atturra.com.About EncompaaSEncompaaS is an enterprise AI data platform that helps the world’s most regulated organisations govern, prepare, and enrich data for the AI era - confidently and compliantly. Purpose-built for unstructured content, EncompaaS empowers organisations to reduce risk, improve data quality, and unlock value through proactive governance and AI readiness. Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS is trusted by enterprises and government agencies across industries where data complexity, compliance, and lifecycle risk converge. For more information, visit: encompaas.cloud

