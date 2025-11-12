Casago Chooses SummerOS as Preferred Asset Management Partner

Fast-growing AI platform expands its reach to Casago’s network of franchise partners, signaling a major shift in STR performance management

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that underscores the rapid transformation of short-term rental operations, Casago has named SummerOS by Summer as a preferred asset management platform partner, giving franchisees the same data-driven intelligence once reserved for institutional investors. The partnership unites two companies with a shared vision: helping local operators grow revenue and retain happy customers without adding headcount.

Originally adopted by several Casago franchisees independently, SummerOS quickly proved its impact – delivering unified dashboards, AI-powered forecasting, and transparent performance insights that empower operators to drive measurable gains and share clear results with homeowners.

"We've always believed that smarter operators – not just bigger ones – win in this business," said Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago. "Summer was built by operators who get that. Their platform turns raw data into actionable guidance for our teams, giving every franchisee the power to outperform without scaling overhead."

Franchise partners can now leverage Summer's Sunny AI assistant to answer operational questions in real time, create data-backed comp sets, and deliver transparent owner reports. Enrollment for Casago franchise partners opens in Q4 2025, with onboarding support and training provided by the Summer and Casago corporate teams. The result: stronger performance alignment between homeowners, local teams, and corporate leadership.

"Casago represents the future of hospitality – locally run, data-smart, and laser-focused on results," said Paul Kromidas, CEO of Summer. "They share our conviction that performance intelligence should live inside every operator's day-to-day workflow. This partnership signals where the entire STR industry is headed."

From fast-scaling managers like Roofstock and Portoro to enterprise networks like Casago, industry leaders are converging on SummerOS as the foundation for modern asset performance. The platform's momentum signals a clear shift toward data-native, operator-built systems that redefine how STRs grow.

About Summer

Summer is an AI-powered asset intelligence platform built by operators, for operators. Its flagship system, SummerOS, transforms disconnected short-term rental data into institutional-grade forecasting, benchmarking, and owner performance tools, all in one system. Learn more at SummerOS.com.

