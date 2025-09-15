SummerOS Launches Sunny: The First AI Assistant Built for Short-Term Rental Data and Analysis

Summer launches Sunny, a new AI tool for short-term rentals.

AI that makes the $125B short-term rental industry accessible to everyone.

In a few years, buying and managing a vacation rental without AI guidance will seem unthinkable.” — Paul Kromidas, CEO and Founder of Summer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer, the creators of the asset intelligence platform, SummerOS, today announced the launch of Sunny, the first AI assistant powered by real performance data from millions of short-term rentals (STR). Designed for aspiring and professional Airbnb hosts alike, Sunny AI makes short-term rental market research, property analysis, and investment decision-making faster, easier, and more accurate than ever before.

Traditionally, understanding short-term rental markets meant relying on personal experience or local connections to piece together where to invest, how to manage properties, and what returns to expect.

By combining advanced market data with machine intelligence, Sunny now helps investors, managers, and owners alike evaluate opportunities, compare markets, and make decisions with confidence. What once took intuition, trial and error, or scattered tools can now be done in one place, unlocking new levels of clarity and access across the entire short-term rental journey.

With access to millions of data points from real-world short-term rental data and powered by Summer's proprietary forecasting and underwriting tools, Sunny offers step-by-step, unbiased guidance across markets. It can analyze more properties, evaluate more submarkets, and deliver faster insights than any single human — all without spreadsheets or second-guessing.

"Sunny is the new first stop for anyone serious about short-term rentals," said Paul Kromidas, CEO and Founder of Summer. "We've taken the expertise of the best STR operators, paired it with institutional-grade data, and put it in an AI that's available 24/7. It's about removing the guesswork and giving everyone — whether they're buying their first property or their fiftieth — the ability to move with confidence and speed."

Sunny operates inside SummerOS, the asset intelligence platform for short-term rentals. Sunny AI is configured to think like the best STR operators in the world. Users can talk to Sunny like a trusted partner, asking questions like:

- "Which STR markets are performing best right now?"

- "How much could I earn with a 3-bedroom Airbnb in Scottsdale?"

- "Which amenities would drive more bookings in Palm Springs?"

Every answer from Sunny is grounded in real performance metrics, like revenue, occupancy, booking patterns. It’s the same high-fidelity data that's been used by institutional investors, now available to anyone, anywhere, in seconds.

Sunny marks the next evolution of STR investing and opens the door for anyone to enter the market with the same intelligence and agility as the best in the business.

Kromidas explains: "AI will become essential to short-term real estate management, and Sunny is just the beginning at Summer. Our vision is to make institutional-level intelligence accessible to every host, manager, and investor in the world. In a few years, buying and managing a vacation rental without AI guidance will seem unthinkable."

Sunny is now live for all SummerOS users. Learn more and start your STR journey with AI-powered insights at summeros.com.

About Summer

Summer is transforming how short-term rental property managers and investors operate with SummerOS, the leading asset intelligence platform for the STR industry. In 2025, Summer pivoted from its original short-term rental property management model to become a SaaS-first company, building technology that empowers operators of all sizes with institutional-grade data, automation, and AI tools.

