Summer Brings Professional-Grade Asset Management to the $125B Short-Term Rental Market

SummerOS brings asset management for short-term rentals (STRs) into one intelligent platform, so operators can make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Summer pivots to SaaS with SummerOS, the first asset management platform built for the short-term rental industry.

Short-term rentals are the newest asset class in real estate, blending single-family, multi-family, and hotels. But, as more people look to operate in the space, it has become harder to get an edge.” — Paul Kromidas, Founder and CEO of Summer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer, a venture-backed operator in the short-term rental (STR) industry, launches SummerOS, the first asset management software built for STR operators and pivots its business model to SaaS.

SummerOS empowers STR owners and managers of all sizes to make quicker data-driven decisions and boost property performance, eliminating the need for costly homegrown solutions or manual processes. SummerOS draws inspiration from the enterprise-grade analytics that have been available to professional operators in the hotel and single-family residential (SFR) industries.

Summer was founded in 2021 with an innovative purchase-option model that enabled anyone, anywhere to build a high performance short-term rental portfolio more easily. Summer quickly grew the quantity of properties it managed under this model and, in the process, tested a wide range of available tools to optimize the performance of managed properties. What became quickly evident is that the industry relied heavily on human insights and intuition to solve a problem better suited for data science and machine learning.

In response, Summer invested heavily in building its own solution: SummerOS, a streamlined platform that crunches millions of data points across all major U.S. markets and submarkets, and compares them to a property's actual performance to determine the best course of action for a manager. Properties previously underperforming saw revenue jump by 31%, and the Summer team discarded their old spreadsheets and cut hundreds of hours of manual data gathering and analysis. More importantly, SummerOS delivered fresh insights that transformed decision-making and profitability.

"The short-term rental industry has grown into a $125 billion industry, yet operators still lack the professional-grade tools that have been standard in other segments of real estate for years," says Paul Kromidas, Founder and CEO of Summer. "We built SummerOS for our own operations, then our partners tested it, saw instant results, and asked to use it. That's when we knew this platform was too powerful to keep to ourselves. It gave us the confidence to pivot our business exclusively to SaaS."

Portoro, a leading luxury property management company, acquired Summer's existing property management assets. Portoro was an early adopter of SummerOS, and recognized its potential from the start.

"SummerOS has completely redefined how we approach data and revenue projections at Portoro," notes Dustin Abney, CEO of Portoro. "Its advanced analytics and forecasting tools allow us to make confident, data-driven decisions across our portfolio of premium vacation rentals. With SummerOS, we're not just estimating future short-term rental performance—we're predicting it with clarity and accuracy."

SummerOS integrates cutting-edge automation and data science capabilities, investments that few STR managers can afford to develop in-house. By leveraging this technology, SummerOS eliminates guesswork, streamlines workflows, and delivers insights that were previously out of reach for most STR operators. With underwriting tools, real-time market intelligence at the asset, submarket, and market levels, property health scoring, and automated insights, STR managers can maximize returns—without guesswork or siloed solutions.

No more spreadsheets, performance management by intuition, or disconnected tools, SummerOS brings everything into one intelligent platform, so STR operators can make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About Summer

Founded by Airbnb alumni, Summer helps short-term rental managers, owners, and investors make smarter, faster asset-level decisions to maximize performance. Summer’s mission is to bring professional-grade data and technology to the vacation rental industry, giving short-term rental operators the tools they need to stay ahead of the market. For more information, visit summeros.com.

