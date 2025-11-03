NDDOT announces 2025 Name-A-Plow Contest

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation today announced the start of the 2025 Name-A-Plow Contest inviting North Dakotans to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district.

The contest is open until Nov. 21 and more information can be found at dot.nd.gov/name-a-plow.

“This is the fifth year in a row that we have done the Name-A-Plow contest, and it has become a fun winter tradition for the whole community.” said Matt Linneman, NDDOT deputy director for engineering. “This contest is a great way for the public to connect with the important work we do and show appreciation for the people behind the plows.”

Winners will be selected shortly after the Nov. 21 deadline and contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

Contest rules:

Names submitted should be appropriate and under 15 characters.

If the same name is submitted by multiple individuals, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.

Names may be submitted by a group (schools, nursing homes, etc.) but must include a contact name.

“This contest also provides another opportunity for us to remind the public to give our plow operators space as they clear the roads this winter,” said Linneman. “We want everyone to get home safe to their families at the end of the day.”

Find more information on winter weather driving, the ND Roads app, and the Name-A-Plow Contest at dot.nd.gov.