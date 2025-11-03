Submit Release
ND 32 in Lisbon to close temporarily for railroad maintenance

Fargo, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 32 in Lisbon will temporarily close on Tuesday Nov. 4 at mile marker 35.8 to accommodate rail maintenance on the Red River Valley and Western Railroad crossing. 

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists directing them around the work site. The work is expected to take one day to complete. 

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the N.D. Roads app, call 511 or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.
 

