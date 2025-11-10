Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Relief From Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004652

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 0745 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order

ACCUSED: Ian Estabrooks

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a relief from abuse order violation. It was found that Ian Estabrooks had contacted a protected party in violation of a temporary relief from abuse order.

Estabrooks was later taken into custody and processed at the Manchester Police Department. Estabrooks was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/12/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Cited and released.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421