St. Albans Barracks / 2 arrested on warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A2008253

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 2:45 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Dustin M. Paquette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

ACCUSED: Amanda Robtoy

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 10th, 2025, at approximately 2:45 pm, Vermont State Police located Dustin M. Paquette and Amanda Robtoy, both of Richford, VT in Richford after receiving information about their whereabouts. Both were known to have active arrest warrants. Both were transported to correctional facilities listed below.

Dustin M. Paquette – 2 underlying warrants for failure to appear for violation of probation steaming from Aggravated Domestic Assault ($2,500) and Violation of Conditions of Release ($200).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2025 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $2,700

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Amanda Royboy – warrant for failure to appear steaming from Simple Assault, Retail Theft and Violation of Probation ($250).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2025 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: CRCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.