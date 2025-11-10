St. Albans Barracks / 2 arrested on warrants
CASE#:25A2008253
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 2:45 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Dustin M. Paquette
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
ACCUSED: Amanda Robtoy
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 10th, 2025, at approximately 2:45 pm, Vermont State Police located Dustin M. Paquette and Amanda Robtoy, both of Richford, VT in Richford after receiving information about their whereabouts. Both were known to have active arrest warrants. Both were transported to correctional facilities listed below.
Dustin M. Paquette – 2 underlying warrants for failure to appear for violation of probation steaming from Aggravated Domestic Assault ($2,500) and Violation of Conditions of Release ($200).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2025 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $2,700
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Amanda Royboy – warrant for failure to appear steaming from Simple Assault, Retail Theft and Violation of Probation ($250).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2025 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Chittenden County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: CRCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
