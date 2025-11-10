Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,743 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / 2 arrested on warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2008253

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa                         

STATION:    St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 2:45 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Dustin M. Paquette                                     

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Robtoy                                     

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 10th, 2025, at approximately 2:45 pm, Vermont State Police located Dustin M. Paquette and Amanda Robtoy, both of Richford, VT in Richford after receiving information about their whereabouts. Both were known to have active arrest warrants. Both were transported to correctional facilities listed below.

 

Dustin M. Paquette – 2 underlying warrants for failure to appear for violation of probation steaming from Aggravated Domestic Assault ($2,500) and Violation of Conditions of Release ($200).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2025 at 1:00 PM        

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:    NWSCF 

BAIL: $2,700

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Amanda Royboy – warrant for failure to appear steaming from Simple Assault, Retail Theft and Violation of Probation ($250).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2025 at 1:00 PM        

COURT: Chittenden County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:   CRCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / 2 arrested on warrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more