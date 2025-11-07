Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet the Walkers

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday introduced the Walkers, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. The Walkers are a military family with seven children: Peter who is in 6th grade; Lucy 5th grade; Ella 3rd grade; Andrew in Kindergarten; Clare in Pre-K, along with seven-month-old twins James and Joan. The four oldest children, Peter, Lucy, Ella and Andrew are enrolled in school at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at the St. Bede campus in Montgomery and are being supported by the CHOOSE Act. John is an active U.S. Air Force member, and Mary is a teacher.

“The Walker family found more than a home in Alabama – they found opportunity to prosper.” said Governor Ivey. “Through the CHOOSE Act, John and Mary can give their children an education that reflects their faith and educational priorities. John and Mary shared with us that with John’s military retirement forthcoming, they decided because of the CHOOSE Act they would be staying in Alabama permanently. I could not be more excited for their family.”

John and Mary value traditionalism, strong education and believe that parents have a responsibility to focus on being the primary educators in their children’s lives. The CHOOSE Act allows them that hands-on education experience for their children. As a military family, John and Mary Walker have roots all over the country and were relocated to Alabama in 2023.

To other Alabama parents, John and Mary advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “We tell all our friends around the country to come to Alabama. We are so grateful to Governor Ivey and for the opportunities that our children have here because of the CHOOSE Act.”

In a home that’s always full, Peter, Lucy, Ella and Andrew each bring joy, curiosity and spirit in their own unique ways. Peter is a problem-solver, always curious and asking questions, ready to explore new ideas. Lucy may be quiet, but her bright mind and caring heart leave a lasting impression. Ella is full of energy and charm – she brings warmth, cheer and a playful spirit wherever she goes. Andrew is driven and strong-willed, always moving, always discovering and never afraid of a challenge. Together, they enjoy a well-rounded curriculum of learning and creativity, whether that’s outside playing, or with a new Lego set or good book.

Mary Walker added, “We have traveled all over the world and could have stayed anywhere, but we’re excited to stay here and make Alabama the best home for our family.”

The Walker family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, including Montgomery, Dothan and Birmingham, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs) in Alabama.

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), which administers the program, students from every grade level applied for funding this year, with over 23,000 students receiving approval. This equates to over $124 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

For information, visit www.chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2026-2027 academic year will begin in January 2026.

A photo of the family is attached.

###