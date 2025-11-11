Southern Christmas Show Returns Nov. 13 with Santa’s Workshop Theme

Santa Claus visits the Southern Christmas Show Families from across the country come to the Southern Christmas Show each year. One of the many designer rooms decorated for the Southern Christmas Show.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. headlines Preview Night

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 58th Annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, returns to Charlotte Thursday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 23, featuring more than 400 holiday merchants from the Charlotte area and around the country showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. This year’s show theme is Santa’s Workshop.Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference Center, located at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte. An unparalleled holiday shopping experience, the show is the equivalent of more than 11 football fields of shopping, including custom products with more than a third of the show filled with one-of-a-kind handmade treasures. Visit the website to see the full list of vendors in the interactive vendor listing . The Southern Christmas Show is proud to be both Charlotte Magazine’s BOB award winner for Best Holiday Event and Charlotte Observer’s Charlotte’s Best award winner for Best Annual Event/Festival the past two years.Guests can experience the magic of the season in Santa’s Workshop, where twinkling lights, festive cheer and timeless childhood wonder bring the holiday spirit to life. Visitors can stroll through the enchanting Olde Towne Village, filled with charming storefronts and delightful gifts for everyone on their list, and be inspired by the Dazzling Designer Rooms, showcasing creative décor ideas centered around this year’s theme.Capture picture-perfect memories at the official selfie spot sponsored by Catawba Two Kings Casino. While striking a pose, guests can register to win Christmas Cash to shop the show and enjoy hourly giveaways of $25 gift cards.Those looking to deck their halls can explore Christmas Tree Lane and the festive mantels, doors and wreaths featuring unique ideas and inspiration for every style of holiday home décor. The holiday décor competition is sponsored by Universal Windows Direct and the trees are provided by the NC Christmas Tree Association.Families can marvel at the intricate model train village, complete with detailed designs and a fun scavenger hunt for kids and adults alike. Guests can take a break from shopping to enjoy daily matinees of favorite holiday films, sponsored by Mattress Firm.Visitors are invited to sip and sample at the Wine Pavilion, sponsored by Power Home Remodeling, highlighting a variety of North Carolina producers offering bottles perfect for gifting or enjoying at home. The LeafFilter Entertainment Stage will once again feature performances by choirs, entertainers and sing-alongs that fill the air with holiday joy. And of course, Santa Claus himself will be on hand to hear holiday wishes from guests of all ages. Photos with Santa benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.Guests can get a sneak peek at the show during a special Preview Night on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., sponsored by Renewal by Andersen. A portion of each ticket sale on Preview Night will be donated to charity partner The Sandbox, which supports local families who have children with cancer or other life-altering illnesses. Attendees will enjoy free parking, plus hors d’oeuvres and tasty treats from over a dozen local food partners as they shop. The first 250 shoppers will take home this year’s special commemorative ornament. Preview Night tickets cost $30 online and at the door. Headlining this year’s Preview Night is Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., season six winner of “America’s Got Talent.” The soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation will perform two special sets featuring a compilation of Christmas songs as well as songs from his new album.For those who want to beat the crowds and shop before the general public, the Southern Christmas Show will host an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15. Tickets for this unique opportunity cost $28 online and at the door, and the first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a special keepsake ornament. To enhance the shopping experience, there will be limited attendance and during the Early Bird VIP morning no wagons, strollers or carts will be allowed on the show floor. There will be two entrances for Early Bird VIP ticket holders for faster morning entry.All new for 2025, Wonderfully Made — An Evening with Lysa TerKeurst and Proverbs 31 Ministries, along with special guests Jenny Wheeler and Operation Christmas Child. This special event will be a joy-filled evening of festive fun and a “Holiday Heart Reset” just in time for the holiday season. This special event is one night only on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and will only be available at the box office.Looking for an evening out with the gals? Girls Night Out, sponsored by the Charlotte Knights and Nina’s Boutique, will be Friday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 9 p.m. filled with prize giveaways, shopping and fun! Tickets cost $15 and will only be sold at the door.Admission & Hours:Adult Weekday: $20 online in advance ($22 during show)Adult Weekend: $23 online in advance ($25 during show)Group (20+ adults): $16 eachChild 6-12: $12Child 5 & under: FREESunday – Wednesday: 10 am. – 6 p.m.Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.Purchase now at southernchristmasshow.com . Online tickets are sponsored by Craft Body Scan. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $19 for weekday general admission and $22 for weekend general admission with a VIC card now through end of show. On-site parking is $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card.For more information, visit www.southernchristmasshow.com . Follow Southern Christmas Show on social media @SouthernChristmasShow on Facebook and Instagram.

