Carolinas MGMA Hosts Fall Conference, Celebrates Collaboration Across the Carolinas

Carolinas MGMA Fall Conference Group Photo

Carolinas MGMA welcomed healthcare leaders from across the region to its 2025 Fall Conference, held Sept. 17–19 at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolinas Medical Group Management Association ( Carolinas MGMA ) welcomed healthcare leaders from across the region to its 2025 Fall Conference, held Sept. 17–19 at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.Bringing together 129 attendees and speakers alongside 33 sponsors and exhibitors, the Fall Conference offered a vibrant mix of education, networking, and exhibitor engagement for medical practice executives from across the Carolinas. Centered on the theme “Building a Legacy Together,” the program equipped participants with strategies to strengthen their practices while fostering personal growth as healthier, more effective leaders.Carolinas MGMA is proud to represent a growing community of more than 700 members dedicated to excellence in medical practice management. The organization fosters connection and professional growth through year-round education, leadership development, and statewide networking opportunities.General sessions at the Carolinas MGMA Fall Conference spanned a wide array of pressing issues, including healthcare transparency and physician practice benchmarking, AI-driven transformation and patient access, economic outlook and leadership in times of uncertainty, navigating federal health policy, strategic growth in practice operations and more.Alongside the education sessions, attendees enjoyed activities that highlighted the Carolinas MGMA community spirit. Thursday evening featured a beach-themed dinner, awards presentation, and lively after-party, while additional highlights included a wellness step challenge designed to promote balance for healthcare leaders and a community service project benefiting Help 4 Kids, a local nonprofit feeding hungry children in Horry County. A full agenda is available at carolinasmgma.org/fall-conference-agenda During Thursday’s evening program, the Conference honored excellence across the Carolinas MGMA community. Eastern Pediatrics, P.A. of Greenville, NC, received the 2025 Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by First Citizens Bank, with a $3,000 donation presented in their name to Riley’s Army. Nancy Miramontes was recognized with the Kim Harrah Becker Volunteer Award for her outstanding service to the association, and MAHEC (Mountain Area Health Education Center) was honored with the Meritorious Service Award for its impactful work - particularly in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The association also presented its inaugural Impact Award to Charlie Furr, acknowledging his leadership and influence in shaping the future of medical practice management.Carolinas MGMA is looking ahead to future events and initiatives that will further support its members and the wider healthcare community across the Carolinas. Upcoming highlights include an Oct. 5–11 trip to Copenhagen and Amsterdam exploring the Economics of Happiness in Healthcare; the Executive Healthcare Summit, Nov. 6-7 in Greenville, SC, showcasing peer-to-peer strategies for building thriving medical practices; and the 2026 Spring Conference, March 12-13 at Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, SC.Interested in learning more or joining Carolinas MGMA?Visit www.carolinasmgma.org or email info@carolinasmgma.org to get connected.The Carolinas Medical Group Management Association (Carolinas MGMA) gives the professional administrator rich information and contacts for professional growth. Since founding in 1971, we have represented the healthcare industry and medical practices across North and South Carolina. Our membership includes executives and managers of private group practices, academic medical centers, integrated delivery systems, and companies that support medical provider organizations. Learn more at www.carolinasmgma.org # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.