Proskauer Chooses One South for New Charlotte Office

Legal firm to grow Global Finance practice in the heart of Charlotte’s business district

Proskauer’s decision to establish their offices in One South is a strong testament to both the quality of this property and the value of its Uptown location.” — John Hannon, Director of Office Brokerage for Trinity Partners

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One South ownership is pleased to announce Proskauer , a global law firm that specializes in a wide range of legal services for businesses, financial institutions and individuals, has chosen One South for their new Charlotte office. The firm recently announced their expansion into the Charlotte market, citing the city’s distinction as the nation’s second largest banking center and one of the fastest-moving markets in the US, and will occupy 8,347 square feet on the 36th floor of the 40-story, Class-A office tower, located at the intersection of Trade and Tryon in uptown Charlotte.Proskauer’s expansion into Charlotte is a strategic effort to grow its Global Finance practice and tap into the city’s role as a hub for the financial services industry with a unique concentration of world-class financial talent. One South positions the firm at the center of the city’s financial and business district, and four high-profile, Charlotte-based Global Finance practice attorneys have joined Proskauer to serve as the anchor tenants of the new office.“Charlotte is a dynamic hub for the financial services industry and Proskauer is a natural fit for this market. My team and I are proud to join the firm and be part of further investing in the city where we’ve built our careers,” said Ron Lovelace, Proskauer Global Finance Partner. “Our team’s deep ties to both Charlotte and the financial industry make us well-positioned to serve top leveraged finance and private credit clients in North Carolina and across the country and we’re thrilled to be working out of One South.”Keith Bell with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and John Hannon, Tim Arnold and Rhea Greene with Trinity Partners represented One South.The addition of Proskauer to One South reinforces the tower’s position as a magnet for top-tier firms looking for best-in-class office space in Charlotte’s urban core. With expansive skyline views, modern amenities and a prime Uptown location, One South remains a preferred destination for industry-leading tenants.One South has experienced significant leasing momentum this year, attracting major tenants like Trimont, City National Bank, Deriva Energy, Dole Food Company’s U.S. headquarters, Shumaker, Robert Half and Protiviti. Most recently, the building announced the relocation of popular Charlotte restaurant Coquette to District One, One South’s retail experience.“Proskauer’s decision to establish their offices in One South is a strong testament to both the quality of this property and the value of its Uptown location,” said John Hannon, Director of Office Brokerage for Trinity Partners. “As a firm that needs to remain closely connected to its clients in the heart of the business district, their choice underscores the building’s modern amenities and thoughtful design that support innovative businesses and their employees.”One South ownership has redefined the tenant experience with over $9 million in amenity enhancements. The third-floor amenity hub, Three, underwent a $7 million transformation led by Gensler and Onsite, creating 22,000 square feet of hospitality-style offerings — including a full-service café and cocktail bar, golf simulator, gaming lounge and a flexible event space with a retractable glass wall overlooking Trade and Tryon. Complementing this is One Athletics, a 30,000-square-foot fitness facility revitalized with a $2 million investment, featuring Charlotte’s only indoor pickleball court inside the I-277 loop, luxury locker rooms, boutique fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment — all available to tenants at exclusive discounted rates.For updates on One South and leasing information, please visit www.onesouthclt.com ABOUT ONE SOUTHOne South on the Plaza is a 40-story Class-A office tower is perfectly situated at Trade & Tryon in uptown Charlotte and known as the center of the city’s business and office activity. Since 2015, a total of $100 million has been spent to renovate the building’s lobby, plaza, and exterior façade, including new street-level retail (home to Eddie V’s, Tupelo Honey, and Devon & Blakely). One South totals about 850,000 square feet of office across 40 floors with an average floorplate size of 23,000 square feet.Three, One South’s crown jewel amenity level, encompasses the entirety of the third floor and provides an unmatched tenant experience with full-service programming and a retractable glass wall overlooking the heart of the city at Trade & Tryon. The building’s plaza connects to uptown’s Overstreet Mall, and includes popular retailers like Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Current office tenants include Huntington National Bank, Protiviti, Optomi, SCOR Global Life Americas, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, Ridgemont Equity Partners, William Blair & Company and Industrious.ABOUT PROSKAUERThe world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. With 800+ lawyers in key financial centers around the world, we are highly regarded for our expertise combined with our pragmatic and commercial approach. Proskauer is the place to turn when a matter is complex, innovative and game-changing. We work seamlessly across practices, industries and jurisdictions with asset managers, private equity and venture capital firms, Fortune 500 and FTSE companies, major sports leagues, entertainment industry legends and other industry-redefining companiesABOUT TRINITY PARTNERSTrinity Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving corporate users and institutional owners throughout the United States, with service lines ranging from landlord representation and occupier services to property management and investment sales. They are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, best-in-class performance, and respected team of commercial real estate professionals, who are directly responsible for the company’s success and collaborative culture. The firm currently leases and/or manages over 40 million square feet of office, industrial, mixed-use, and retail space across the region through their five offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at trinity-partners.com.

