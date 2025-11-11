E! Founder, Alan Mruvka, Announces VERZA TV, the First U.S. Based Short-Form Vertical Micro-Drama Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan Mruvka, Founder of E! Entertainment Television, announced today the next big entertainment game changer, VERZA TV , a mobile-first, vertical entertainment streaming platform redefining short-form storytelling for global audiences.Built by entertainment’s most seasoned pioneer, VERZA TV bridges the worlds of Hollywood, influencer culture, and mobile-native content, offering viewers a curated mix of premium micro-dramas, reality shows, podcasts, and red carpet coverage – all in sixty to ninety second episodes. VERZA TV enters the booming vertical micro-drama market, which surpassed $6.5 billion in market revenue in 2024 and is projected to nearly double by 2030, with a disruptive model that elevates the category beyond low-budget soap operas.“When I founded E! Entertainment Television, we were the first to pioneer celebrity-based programming and forever changed how audiences watched and engaged with entertainment,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder and CEO of VERZA TV. “With VERZA TV, we’re doing it again—this time for the mobile-first era. Today’s viewers are more sophisticated than ever, but they consume everything vertically on their phones. We have incredible things planned, and we’re going to elevate that experience to an entirely new level.”Unlike international out-of-touch competitors, VERZA TV will be the first U.S. based micro-drama streaming service to launch, designed for mass adoption across global audiences. By combining celebrity driven storytelling with creator led series, VERZA TV will deliver the authenticity Gen Z demands with the polish and credibility that resonates with older demographics.Launching in mid-November, programming will include trending TikTok inspired dramas, reality micro content, exclusive red carpet interviews, and fan favorite micro-dramas. VERZA TV will also serve as a distribution platform for studios seeking to connect with the hard to reach younger audiences as traditional television formats decline.Alan Mruvka is joined by his E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Larry Namer, who is a partner, will sit on the board of VERZA TV and provide insightful corporate strategy going forward. Mruvka and Namer led E! Entertainment Television to the fastest growth of a cable television network in television history and was the launching pad for mega-hit shows like Talk Soup and Keeping up with the Kardashians.ABOUT ALAN MRUVKAAlan Mruvka is a veteran entertainment pioneer with more than 25 years of experience in media and real estate development. He revolutionized celebrity-based television as the Founder ofE! Entertainment Television, now owned by NBC Universal/Comcast, and valued at over $15 billion. His career has spanned film, television, and real estate, with a track record of building enduring, innovative businesses.ABOUT VERZA TVVERZA TV is a mobile-first short-form micro-drama app that redefines storytelling in the streaming era. Founded by Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV will be the first U.S. based vertical drama platform to launch, blending premium scripted and unscripted content with podcasts, red carpet coverage and influencer led shows. Designed for audiences of all ages, VERZA TV combines Hollywood credibility with mobile native creativity to deliver bingeable one-minute content for the next generation of entertainment consumers. www.verzatv.com

