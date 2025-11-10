StorageBlue Growth Fund Appoints Former China Investment Corp. Managing Director Winston Ma as Chief Investment Officer

We have the opportunity to redefine how institutional investors approach the self-storage sector—an asset class that continues to show resilience, scalability, and long-term potential.” — Winston Ma

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The StorageBlue Growth Fund (SBGF) today announced the appointment of Winston Ma as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). A seasoned global investor, author, and former Managing Director at China Investment Corporation (CIC), China’s sovereign wealth fund, Ma brings extensive expertise in international finance, institutional investment, and asset management to the $350 million self-storage and industrial real estate fund.As CIO, Ma will oversee the fund’s capital raise and investment strategy, guiding SBGF’s mission to identify, acquire, and develop institutional-grade storage assets across high-growth U.S. markets.“Winston’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for the StorageBlue Growth Fund,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder and CEO of StorageBlue and SBGF. “His incredible institutional background, combined with a deep understanding of global capital flows and emerging market dynamics, positions our fund for strategic growth and strong investor confidence.”Prior to joining StorageBlue, Ma spent over a decade at China Investment Corporation (CIC), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with over $1.2 trillion in assets under management. During his tenure, Ma led cross-border investments in sectors spanning technology, infrastructure, and real estate. He is also a recognized thought leader on global capital markets, having authored several books including "The Hunt for Unicorns" and "The Digital War: How China’s Tech Power Shapes the Future of AI, Blockchain, and Cyberspace."“I'm thrilled to join StorageBlue at such a transformative stage,” said Winston Ma, CIO of SBGF. “With Alan’s visionary leadership and a proven operational platform, we have the opportunity to redefine how institutional investors approach the self-storage sector—an asset class that continues to show resilience, scalability, and long-term potential.”The StorageBlue Growth Fund, founded by Alan Mruvka, the creator of E! Entertainment Television, represents a $350 million equity offering focused on self-storage and industrial storage assets across the United State. The initiative represents up to $1 billion in buying power through a vertically integrated development and operations model.The fund leverages the vertically integrated StorageBlue platform, which has developed and operated over 3.5 million square feet of storage space in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area.ABOUT STORAGEBLUE GROWTH FUND (SBGF)The StorageBlue Growth Fund (SBGF) is a $350 million self-storage fund managed by StorageBlue Capital Management, investing in institutional-quality self-storage and industrial storage assets across the U.S. The fund builds upon the established StorageBlue brand, which has over three decades of operational experience in high-demand urban markets. SBGF seeks to deliver long-term value to investors through a disciplined, vertically integrated investment strategy. www.storagebluecapital.com ABOUT WINSTON MAWinston Ma is an investor, author, and adjunct professor specializing in global finance, technology, and digital transformation. He is an NYU adjunct professor and Global Public Investment Funds Forum (GPIFF) program executive director. Previously, he served as Managing Director for the China Investment Corporation (CIC), where he led major international investments. Prior to that, Ma served as a vice president at J.P. Morgan investment banking, and a corporate lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Ma holds an LLM from NYU Law School, and an MBA from University of Michigan Ross Business School.

Legal Disclaimer:

