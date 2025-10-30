Alan Mruvka, Founder of E! Entertainment Television, Announces the Launch of His $350 Million StorageBlue Growth Fund

Alan Mruvka, Founder of E! Entertainment Television, has announced the launch of the StorageBlue Growth Fund (SBGF), a $350 million self-storage fund.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan Mruvka, Founder of E! Entertainment Television and a 35-year veteran in real estate and self-storage, has announced the launch of the StorageBlue Growth Fund (SBGF), a $350 million self-storage fund dedicated to investing in assets across the United States, starting in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, a market that StorageBlue has dominated for the last three decades.Building upon the success of StorageBlue, a leading self-storage brand in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area, the fund will deploy capital toward acquisitions, value-add redevelopment projects, and new developments across high-barrier, underserved U.S. markets. The initiative represents up to $1 billion in buying power through a vertically integrated development and operations model.The StorageBlue Growth Fund is managed by StorageBlue Capital Management, led by Mruvka as Founder and CEO. The fund will leverage its combination of institutional investment expertise and operational experience to pursue opportunities with strong risk-adjusted returns.“After building and scaling E! Entertainment Television and later the StorageBlue brand, I’ve seen the value of combining innovation, operations, and brand strategy,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder and CEO of StorageBlue. “This fund allows us to bring institutional sophistication and entrepreneurial agility together to transform the self-storage sector.”The StorageBlue platform has a proven track record of success, with over 3.5 million square feet developed all in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, and a recent portfolio sale to one of the world’s largest self-storage investors in 2024. The company’s vertically integrated model spans acquisitions, entitlement, development, construction management, property operations, and marketing - enabling efficient scaling and consistent returns.The fund’s initial focus will be on where Mruvka and StorageBlue have been developing the past 35 years, the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area, one of the most supply-constrained storage markets in the nation, before expanding to other high-demand regions.ABOUT STORAGEBLUE GROWTH FUND (SBGF)The StorageBlue Growth Fund (SBGF) is a $350 million self-storage fund managed by StorageBlue Capital Management, investing in institutional-quality self-storage and industrial storage assets across the U.S. The fund builds upon the established StorageBlue brand, which has over three decades of operational experience in high-demand urban markets. SBGF seeks to deliver long-term value to investors through a disciplined, vertically integrated investment strategy. www.storagebluecapital.com ABOUT ALAN MRUVKAAlan Mruvka is a serial entrepreneur and founder of E! Entertainment Television, one of the most successful entertainment networks in history, now valued at over $15 billion and owned by NBCUniversal/Comcast. He is also the founder and CEO of StorageBlue, a leading self-storage company in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area with over 35 years of industry experience in real estate, development, and operations.

