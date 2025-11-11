Ankr Health Selected to Present at MedTech Malta 2025, Showcasing AI Innovation for Sustainable Patient Access

Recognized among top 10 MedTech Innovator companies advancing the next generation of AI-powered healthcare operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ankr Health , an AI company transforming patient access and front-office operations for specialty medical practices, today announced its selection to present at MedTech Malta 2025, taking place November 13–14 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.The invitation recognizes Ankr Health as one of ten standout companies from the MedTech Innovator 2019–2025 cohort chosen to showcase solutions shaping the future of medical technology before a global audience of investors, healthcare executives, and strategic partners.The selection builds on Ankr Health’s recognition by MedTech Innovator, the world’s largest accelerator for medical technology startups, and underscores the company’s growing influence in modernizing healthcare infrastructure.Ankr’s flagship platform, VCX, leverages generative AI to automate every step of patient engagement and practice administration, from first contact to post-visit follow-up. The platform manages communications, scheduling, refill requests, and coordination of care, enabling practices to expand patient access and sustain growth even amid labor shortages, staff turnover, and mounting administrative costs.“We’re honored to represent the MedTech Innovator community at MedTech Malta,” said Dr. Ray Rao, CEO of Ankr Health. “Across every specialty, clinics are under pressure to do more with less. VCX gives them an intelligent, secure, and scalable way to improve patient access, reduce staff burden, and strengthen continuity of care.”Built through feedback from more than 3,000 physicians, administrators, and clinic personnel nationwide, VCX is the first and only platform to introduce three integrated AI team members that function as digital extensions of the front office:● Mira – the AI medical assistant that triages incoming calls and messages, resolves non-clinical requests, and ensures doctors and patients connect seamlessly on video or phone, regardless of technical barriers.● Frank – the AI scheduler who manages the complete appointment lifecycle, integrates with EHR systems, verifies insurance, and autonomously finds optimal time slots using each practice’s rules and clinical workflows.● Sol – the AI scribe who captures structured clinic and nursing notes in real time for phone, video, and in-person encounters, ensuring documentation accuracy and compliance.Together, these AI staff members allow physicians to conduct virtual or hybrid visits on demand, expanding clinic capacity without increasing overhead. The system has proven especially useful for high-volume specialists, such as gastroenterologists, dermatologists, and pain management clinics, whose procedure-heavy schedules often leave limited time for follow-up care. VCX helps these physicians “spin up” secure virtual sessions between procedures, unlocking healthcare’s most sought-after outcomes: greater efficiency, expanded access, and new revenue streams.By integrating directly with leading EHR systems, VCX gives practices a way to streamline engagement, manage patient flows, and automate manual tasks without compromising clinical quality or regulatory compliance. The platform also provides analytics that surface bottlenecks in scheduling and communication, enabling administrators to make data-driven staffing and workflow decisions.Ankr Health’s inclusion in the MedTech Malta 2025 showcase signals the growing recognition of AI-driven operational technology as a core pillar of next-generation healthcare. The event will spotlight innovators across surgical robotics, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, and AI infrastructure—each contributing to a more efficient, connected global health ecosystem.“Healthcare innovation isn’t just about new devices or drugs, it’s about modernizing the systems that support care delivery,” added Dr. Rao. “At Ankr, we’re building the connective tissue that lets clinics grow sustainably, with patients always at the center.”About Ankr HealthAnkr Health is an AI company that helps healthcare practices improve patient access, automate front-office operations, and enhance care delivery. Its flagship platform, VCX, uses generative AI to manage intake, scheduling, and communication, allowing clinics to expand access sustainably without adding staff. Backed by Y Combinator and MedTech Innovator, Ankr Health partners with specialty practices nationwide to deliver scalable, patient-centered automation.About MedTech Malta 2025Hosted by MedTech World in partnership with MedTech Innovator, MedTech Malta convenes leaders from across the global health-technology landscape to highlight technologies advancing surgical innovation, diagnostics, digital health, and AI-enabled care. The 2025 showcase will feature ten companies from across the MedTech Innovator accelerator cohorts, each selected for exceptional potential to shape the future of patient care and healthcare operations.

