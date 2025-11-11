HerAnova™ Presented at AAGL 2025, Highlighting HerResolve™ Blood Test for Non-Invasive Endometriosis Detection

Matching the accuracy of invasive diagnostic methods, HerAnova reaffirmed its leadership in pioneering non-invasive innovations for endometriosis.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova Lifesciences , a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for endometriosis and infertility in women’s health, announced the presentation of clinical validation data for its blood-based molecular diagnostic, HerResolve, during the 54th AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, held November 9–13, 2025, in Vancouver, Canada.At AAGL 2025, HerAnova presented an oral abstract titled “Noninvasive Blood-Based Detection of Endometriosis Prior to Surgical Laparoscopy Among Symptomatic Women: Is There a Benefit?” during Oral Session 04 on November 10 at the Vancouver Convention Center. The presentation, delivered by Dr. Farideh Bischoff, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Diagnostics at HerAnova, featured clinical findings demonstrating that HerResolve achieved accuracy equivalent to histology-confirmed laparoscopy, the current diagnostic gold standard.“We were honored to share our work at AAGL among global leaders in gynecologic surgery,” said Dr. Bischoff. “Our findings continue to demonstrate that molecular diagnostics can deliver valuable insights through a simple blood draw, aiding in the diagnosis of endometriosis and optimizing surgical planning for women who may have waited years for answers.”The objective of the study was to demonstrate the efficacy of HerResolve in performing noninvasive, blood-based testing to confirm the presence of endometriosis among women considering laparoscopy for symptomatic evaluation. The current gold standard for diagnosis relies on direct visualization of lesions via laparoscopy, an invasive surgical procedure that can delay or limit diagnosis for many patients.Using quantitative PCR (qPCR) and bioinformatics powered by machine learning, HerResolve measures the expression of a defined biomarker panel correlated with molecular pathways of endometriosis. Each blood sample in the validation study was paired with a corresponding histology report, confirming a strong correlation between molecular and tissue-based diagnoses. Across ongoing prospective studies, HerResolve demonstrated ≥90% specificity, ≥83% sensitivity, and ≥87% overall accuracy, underscoring its equivalence to invasive diagnostic methods.“Endometriosis remains one of the most underdiagnosed and misunderstood conditions in women’s health,” Dr. Bischoff added, “Beyond early detection, HerResolve can offer practical value for MIG surgeons by informing surgical planning by helping to anticipate lesion burden, prioritize patients for laparoscopy, and prepare for potentially complex cases that warrant extended visualization and excision.”The AAGL presentation concluded HerAnova’s year-long global scientific engagement, which included presentations at ASRM, ESHRE, SEUD, WCE, and ACOG 2025. Across each congress, HerResolve consistently demonstrated diagnostic equivalence to laparoscopy and histology confirmation, reinforcing its potential as the first clinically validated blood-based diagnostic for endometriosis.HerAnova continues to advance HerResolve as a CLIA-validated laboratory-developed test (LDT), with FDA 510(k) submission planned. Commercial introduction in select U.S. reproductive-medicine and IVF centers remains on track for late 2025.About HerAnova LifesciencesHerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering non-invasive diagnostics and treatments designed to meet critical needs in endometriosis and infertility to improve women’s health. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analytics, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates on a multinational model for its research, development, and commercialization initiatives.For more information, visit www.HerAnova.com or contact clinicalaffairs@heranova.com.

