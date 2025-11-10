J3 Bioscience Announces Collaboration to Study LIV-Ring VR101 for Cancer-Therapy–Related Vaginal Dryness

Investigator-Initiated, grant-supported pilot study evaluating a novel non-prescription therapy for cancer-related vaginal dryness

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J3 Bioscience , a leader in long-acting delivery of active and functional ingredients to address unmet needs in women’s health, today announced a new pilot study to assess the safety and feasibility of J3 Bioscience’s patented, FDA cleared lubricating and moisturizing intravaginal ring, LIV-Ring VR101 in eligible gynecological cancer patients. The investigator-initiated pilot study is being led by Principal Investigator Lindsay Burt, MD, of Huntsman Cancer Institute and Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology. VR101 is a hormone-free, self-inserted intravaginal ring designed to deliver continuous vaginal moisturization and lubrication for prolonged use, minimizing the need for repeated application of external lubricants.Many women receiving multimodality cancer therapy—such as chemotherapy, radiation, or aromatase-inhibitor treatment—experience significant vaginal dryness caused by reduced circulating estrogen. For patients with a history of hormone-sensitive cancers, systemic or local hormone therapy is often not an option. As a result, treatment choices are limited. Over-the-counter creams and gels provide only temporary relief, can be messy to use, and require frequent reapplication. This leaves a clear unmet need for a safe, hormone-free, longer-acting solution that helps restore daily comfort and quality of life.VR101 delivers a clear, colorless, and odorless, non-hormonal lubricating moisturizer via a soft, flexible intravaginal-ring platform. The ring is designed to provide continuous moisturization and lubrication over an extended period of time, eliminating the need for daily application and supporting consistent comfort throughout use. It has been evaluated in three clinical studies and is FDA-cleared for use in women aged 21 and older. VR101 is the first product from J3 Bioscience’s LIV-Ring platform. VR 101 was developed specifically for non-hormonal, over-the-counter use in women’s intimate health.“Patients receiving cancer therapy frequently report vaginal dryness that affects day-to-day comfort, sexual health, and overall quality of life,” said Dr. Burt. “This pilot study is designed to assess the feasibility and safety of using the lubricating IVR, VR101, in patients experiencing dryness related to radiation therapy. If successful, we aim to expand enrollment and potentially include additional centers.”Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is the designated National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center for Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.“We’re honored to collaborate with Huntsman Cancer Institute, a nationally recognized cancer hospital and research center,” said John Fair, President and Chief Executive Officer of J3 Bioscience. “With the rising incidence and prevalence of breast and gynecologic cancers, the need for an effective, hormone-free option to address cancer-related vaginal dryness has never been greater.”“This study represents an important opportunity to further characterize the safety, feasibility, and patient experience associated with our VR101 lubricating and moisturizing ring in a new patient cohort that may benefit from having a new intervention,” said R. Tyler McCabe, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and co-inventor of the LIV-Ring platform. “Our unique platform incorporates a soft, medical-grade polymer ring with a hollow-core reservoir engineered for controlled diffusion that enables predictable and sustained release, eliminating the need for daily reapplication. VR101 demonstrated strong acceptability and ease of use among participants in previous clinical studies. We look forward to supporting Dr. Burt and her team as they further evaluate VR101 in this important patient population.”About J3 BioscienceJ3 Bioscience develops science-backed solutions that work with her body, not against it. As an innovator in the delivery of active and functional ingredients for non-prescription applications, J3 Bioscience is expanding the use of its proprietary intravaginal-ring (IVR) platform to address conditions that impact women exclusively, disproportionately, and differently. Historically, IVR systems have been used primarily for prescription medications and hormone-based therapies. J3 Bioscience is redefining that paradigm by bringing the IVR platform to non-prescription indications, becoming the first and only company to make an IVR available for over-the-counter applications. J3 Bioscience’s IVR technology is licensed from the University of Utah. Learn more at www.j3bio.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits, safety, feasibility, and future development of VR101. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, outcomes of ongoing and future clinical studies, regulatory requirements, market acceptance, manufacturing capabilities, and other factors that may affect J3 Bioscience’s business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, J3 Bioscience undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

