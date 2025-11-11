From Compliance to Innovation: Mindcore Technologies Shares Insights from HIMSS South Florida Integrate 2025

Security you can trust.

Mindcore Technologies attends HIMSS South Florida Integrate 2025, sharing insights on AI, compliance, and the future of healthcare cybersecurity.

Innovation and security must evolve together. AI is reshaping healthcare, and our mission is to ensure that transformation happens safely.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO, Mindcore Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a South Florida-based cybersecurity firm and proud member of the HIMSS South Florida Chapter, attended the recent IntegraTe 25: 14th Annual SFLHIMSS Conference (organized by HIMSS South Florida) to engage with healthcare leaders and explore how cybersecurity is evolving alongside healthcare innovation.Tackling Challenges, Embracing InnovationHealthcare organizations today face mounting pressure: stringent compliance demands, fragmented IT systems, increasing cyber-threats, and the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Mindcore is uniquely positioned as the #1 healthcare security solution in the country, delivering enterprise-grade protection tailored for hospitals and large medical practices across South Florida and beyond.Introducing a Unified, Future-Ready Security Platform Mindcore’s new integrated solution combines a secure workspace and dispersive networking technology to replace multiple legacy systems with a cohesive platform designed for audit-readiness and HIPAA compliance. Key attributes include:Built-in quantum-ready infrastructure to anticipate next-generation threats-Seamless Epic integration for healthcare systems relying on the leading EHR-NSA-level technology safeguarding sensitive patient and operational data-Proven cost-savings: a Louisiana hospital client realized $485 K in annual savings after adopting the platform-Designed for enterprise healthcare settings (150+ users), optimized for mobile workforces and streamlined IT operationsLocal Focus, Global StandardsAs part of the South Florida healthcare IT community, Mindcore is committed to supporting regional providers, helping them stay ahead of evolving regulations and security frameworks. The company engaged with peers at the IntegraTe 25 conference, attended sessions on AI-driven clinical workflows, cybersecurity in healthcare, and networked with South Florida executives driving innovation.“The intersection of AI and cybersecurity is transforming healthcare. Innovation must advance securely and responsibly.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO, Mindcore TechnologiesAbout Mindcore TechnologiesBased in Boca Raton, Florida, Mindcore Technologies is a leading IT and cybersecurity firm specializing in healthcare. The company focuses on HIPAA compliance, audit-readiness, Epic EHR integration, and providing cutting-edge security platforms that help hospitals and large practices modernize confidently. Recognized as the #1 solution in its category, Mindcore empowers enterprise healthcare organizations in South Florida and the U.S. to operate securely, efficiently, and innovatively.For more information, visit: https://mind-core.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.