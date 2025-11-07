Mindcore Technologies Engages with Healthcare Leaders at HIMSS South Florida Integrate 2025

Mindcore Technologies joins HIMSS South Florida Integrate 2025 to discuss AI, cybersecurity, and the future of innovation in healthcare.

The intersection of AI and cybersecurity is transforming healthcare. Innovation must advance securely and responsibly.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO, Mindcore Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, proudly attended the HIMSS South Florida Integrate 2025 conference, joining healthcare innovators and technology leaders to explore the future of healthcare transformation.The event brought together top minds across the region to discuss how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, are reshaping patient care, compliance, and operational efficiency.Mindcore representatives were inspired by panels focused on AI-driven early detection, automated transcription, and the evolving relationship between AI and healthcare leadership. The company was particularly interested in discussions around how AI is being integrated into everyday clinical workflows — from diagnosis support to process automation — driving innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.“We were thrilled to be part of this year’s HIMSS Integrate event,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “The intersection of AI and cybersecurity is redefining how healthcare organizations operate. It’s crucial that innovation continues hand-in-hand with security and compliance.”Throughout the event, the Mindcore team networked and educated healthcare professionals about the company’s cybersecurity solutions, emphasizing the importance of proactive protection, zero-trust frameworks, and compliance readiness in today’s healthcare environment.Mindcore remains committed to helping healthcare organizations stay informed, secure, and ahead of evolving regulatory demands. The company plans to continue supporting the South Florida healthcare community through ongoing education, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and collaboration with technology partners who share its vision for a safer digital future.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies is a premier IT and cybersecurity firm helping organizations modernize, secure, and streamline their technology environments. With solutions spanning managed IT services, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity compliance, Mindcore empowers businesses to operate efficiently and confidently in a connected world.

