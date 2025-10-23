Mindcore Technologies Launches Secure Workspace Solution to Strengthen Healthcare Data Protection and HIPAA Compliance

Mindcore Technologies introduces a HIPAA-compliant Secure Workspace to protect healthcare data, ensure compliance, and support remote care securely.

Our Secure Workspace gives healthcare leaders confidence that patient data stays protected, compliant, and accessible anywhere.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies today announced the expansion of its Secure Workspace Solutions for Healthcare, a virtual environment designed to protect patient data, support compliance with HIPAA and HITECH regulations, and strengthen operational resilience across hospitals, clinics, and remote care teams.As healthcare organizations increasingly rely on telehealth and remote operations, many face growing challenges securing Protected Health Information (PHI) across multiple devices and networks. Mindcore’s Secure Workspace provides a controlled, zero-trust environment where authorized users can access clinical systems and patient records securely, regardless of location or device.Meeting the Challenge of Healthcare Cybersecurity“Healthcare has become one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “Our Secure Workspace helps healthcare leaders safeguard patient data, meet regulatory standards, and maintain the trust their communities depend on.”The Secure Workspace environment addresses the most pressing risks in healthcare IT, including data leakage, ransomware, insider threats, and compliance violations. It allows organizations to implement a unified, secure platform that supports physicians, nurses, and administrative staff without compromising the speed or quality of care.Key Capabilities-Mindcore’s Secure Workspace Solutions for Healthcare include:-Zero-Trust Architecture: Every access request is verified, segmented, and logged to prevent unauthorized access.-Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Secure login for all clinical and administrative systems, even within hospital networks.-Session Isolation: Remote sessions run in controlled, encrypted environments with no data stored on local devices.-Comprehensive Logging: Every user action is recorded for HIPAA audit readiness and forensic visibility.-Endpoint Security: Only devices meeting strict security standards are granted access to sensitive systems.-Resilience and Recovery: Built-in redundancy and tested recovery workflows ensure continuity of care.Supporting Compliance and Operational EfficiencyBy adopting a secure workspace model, healthcare organizations can more easily satisfy HIPAA technical safeguard requirements, reduce exposure to ransomware, and simplify vendor and contractor access. The architecture integrates seamlessly with existing EHR, imaging, and billing systems, while ensuring patient data remains within a compliant, monitored enclave.“Healthcare providers shouldn’t have to choose between usability and security,” Rosenthal added. “Our approach combines advanced protection with clinician-friendly design, so organizations can stay compliant and productive at the same time.”About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies provides cybersecurity, IT support, and cloud services that help organizations modernize securely. With offices in Florida and New Jersey, Mindcore specializes in zero-trust secure workspaces, managed IT, and compliance-driven solutions for healthcare, finance, and enterprise sectors.

What is Mindcore's Secure Cloud Workspace? Powered by Tehama.

