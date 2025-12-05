Blytheco Reaches Fundraising Goal for Feeding America, Reinforcing Commitment to Community and Values

ERP and CRM Partner's Culture of Community and Service Mobilizes Clients and Team Members Together, Fueling Nationwide Charitable Effort

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blytheco , a leading ERP and CRM partner with over 45 years of transforming companies nationwide, is proud to announce that it has successfully met its fundraising goal for Feeding America , the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization."At Blytheco, we believe that true success is not only measured by the companies we transform, but by the communities we serve," said Lori Seal, CEO. "Our core value of ' Community ' means fostering a positive culture fueled by a spirit of service. Our fundraising achievement demonstrates Blytheco's genuine commitment to making a difference in the lives of families facing hunger."This achievement reflects Blytheco's culture of service and giving back. Blytheco’s commitments extend beyond business transformation to include meaningful community impact. The fundraising campaign brought together Blytheco's clients and team members in a shared mission to address food insecurity across America.Feeding America's network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies provided meals to 49 million people last year. With every dollar raised helping to provide at least 10 meals to neighbors in need, Blytheco's contribution will have a direct and measurable impact on families across the nation.The fundraising initiative was embraced throughout the organization, showcasing the collaborative spirit that defines Blytheco's workplace culture. Team members rallied together through various activities, including workplace giving campaigns, fundraising events, and community awareness efforts."Giving back is woven into the fabric of who we are at Blytheco," added Kendra Silva, Vice President of Talent Management. "Our people are our biggest investment, and when we see our team come together for causes like Feeding America, it reinforces why we're not just team members, we're a community of individuals with shared goals and values."This achievement aligns with Blytheco's core values of Excellence, X-Factor, Community, Expertise, and Leadership. The company has a long-standing tradition of corporate social responsibility and remains committed to supporting organizations that make meaningful differences in communities nationwide.For more information about Blytheco's community initiatives or to learn about their business transformation services, visit www.blytheco.com About BlythecoFounded in 1980, Blytheco is a full-service ERP and CRM implementation partner serving businesses across manufacturing, distribution, construction, professional services, and retail industries. As the Acumatica Partner of the Year and a Diamond Sage Partner, Blytheco has successfully transformed over 5,000 companies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations nationwide, Blytheco is committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and fostering a culture of excellence, service, and community impact.About Feeding AmericaFeeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working through a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs to provide meals to millions of people facing hunger. For more information, visit www.feedingamerica.org

