Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Timeline for the FY 2026 DC Democracy Grant

Application Opening Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Application Due Date: Friday, December 12, 2025, at 12 noon

The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Timeline for FY 2026 DC Democracy Grant

(Washington, DC) The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia issued a Request for Applications (RFA) from nonprofits and community-based organizations for the grant program to promote District of Columbia self-determination, voting rights, and statehood. The RFA was published on Friday, November 7, 2025, in the DC Register. Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, December 12, 2025. The grant provides funds for certified nonprofits and community-based organizations with a history of advocacy on DC democracy issues. This year’s RFA includes a special emphasis on projects that align with the DC250 commemoration.

As our nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026, the District will celebrate its unique role in the American story. This year’s grant cycle invites proposals that not only advance awareness and advocacy for DC voting rights and statehood but also connect with DC250’s themes of democracy, civic engagement, and community. Grantees will have the opportunity to join the citywide DC250 calendar, amplifying their work and contributing to a historic moment for the District and the nation.

Interested applicants may obtain a copy of the Request for Applications by downloading the notice from the Secretary’s website, www.os.dc.gov or www.dcregs.dc.gov, emailing [email protected], or calling (202) 727-6306.

Completed grant applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or delivered to the Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 419, Washington, DC 20004, no later than noon, Friday, December 12, 2025.