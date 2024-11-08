Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Deadline for the FY 2025 DC Democracy Grant

If you have received correspondence from "US Records Management - Division of Corporate Reporting," this is a scam. If you have sent money, please contact the Metropolitan Police Department's Fraud Unit at 311 to file a report.

New Location:

Office of Notary Commissions and Authentications - 899 North Capitol Street, NE, Suite 8100, Washington, DC 20002. Open for walk-ins 9 AM - 1 PM, Monday – Friday, except holidays. Phone: 202-727-3117.

Office of Documents and Administrative Issuances - 899 North Capitol Street, NE, Suite 8700, Washington, DC 20002.