District of Columbia Announces Awardees of FY 2024 Voting Rights and Statehood Grant

(Washington, DC) - The Office of the Secretary of the District of Columbia announced that the following organizations have been awarded the FY2024 Grant to Promote District of Columbia Voting Rights and Statehood:

League of Women Voters Education Fund $75,000

Historical Society of Washington DC (DC History Center) $50,000

DC Vote $45,000

Long Live Go-Go $15,000

Students for DC Statehood $15,000

These organizations will advocate for voting rights and statehood for the District of Columbia. The objective of the grant is to strengthen awareness for statehood for Washington, DC. The grant requires education and outreach, and measurement of support of elected officials and Americans across the country and visitors to the nation’s capital. For over a decade, the District has allocated funds to nonprofit organizations for educating citizens around the nation and pursuing strategies that highlight the lack of full democracy in the nation’s capital.

The Request for Applications from nonprofit organizations for the grant program was published on Friday, October 27, 2023, in the District of Columbia Register.