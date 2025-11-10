WNC Roofing Expands Fletcher Headquarters with 4,400-Square-Foot Addition and New Service Truck

The commercial roofing company adds offices, meeting space, shop capacity and a new truck — reinforcing its commitment to service across the Carolinas.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WNC Roofing, a leading commercial-only roofing contractor serving Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, is expanding its Fletcher headquarters with a 4,400-square-foot addition that includes new offices, a larger conference room with an attached kitchen, and expanded shop space.

When complete, the updated building will appear as one cohesive facility rather than two separate structures, a design choice that mirrors WNC Roofing’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The project reflects WNC Roofing’s continued growth throughout the region and its investment in people, processes, and infrastructure. The new conference room and kitchen will serve as a central space for training, safety meetings, and project planning, while the expanded shop area will improve workflow and equipment readiness for field crews.

To meet more immediate growth needs, WNC Roofing has added a new commercial roofing service truck to support another 2 man team of trained roofing technicians.

Founded over a decade ago, WNC Roofing specializes exclusively in commercial roofing services, including roof inspections, repairs, replacements, and maintenance. The company serves industrial facilities, property managers, business owners, and institutions across Western North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina.

Construction of the addition is expected to be completed in 2026.

