WNC Roofing Joins the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, Deepening Its Commitment to Local Business Community

WNC Roofing Commercial roofing contractor Logo Installing new insulation and metal decking on an industrial roof

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WNC Roofing , a commercial-only roofing contractor serving Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, today announced it has joined the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce to further connect with local organizations and expand partnerships across the region. Learn more about the Chamber at the official site: ashevillechamber.org and find WNC Roofing and other great local businesses in their directory.“For more than a decade, WNC Roofing has helped area businesses keep operations running safely and undisrupted with reliable roof repairs, replacements, and maintenance,” said Konrad Schimmel, Business Development Manager at WNC Roofing. “Joining the Asheville Chamber is a natural next step in our commitment to being a present, engaged partner to the business community. We’re excited to meet organizations we haven’t worked with yet and look for ways to help them protect their facilities. Especially, as Western North Carolina continues to rebuild and repair after Hurricane Helene.”WNC Roofing specializes in low-slope/flat roofing systems including TPO, EPDM, PVC, metal, coatings, and gutters and waterproofing solutions for commercial and industrial facilities. The company emphasizes firm appointment times, clear communication, and photo documentation of completed work to minimize disruptions for clients.“As Asheville continues to grow, businesses need responsive trade partners,” added Konrad Schimmel of WNC Roofing. “Our goal is to be easy to work with—quick to respond, professional on site, and transparent from quote to closeout.”How to Connect with WNC RoofingLocal business owners, facility managers, and property managers interested in preventative maintenance programs, leak response, or reroof planning can contact the team below for a consultation.Media & Business Inquiries:WNC Roofing(828) 676-3070 | info@wncroofing.comWebsite: wncroofing.com

