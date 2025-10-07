WNC Roofing Joins OneSpartanburg, Inc. (Spartanburg’s Chamber), Expanding Connections with Local Businesses

WNC Roofing Commercial roofing contractor Logo Installing new insulation and metal decking on an industrial roof

WNC Roofing joins OneSpartanburg, Inc. to grow local connections across the Upstate, backed by 10+ years of commercial roofing service.

Joining OneSpartanburg, Inc. is our next step in serving the Upstate.” — Konrad Schimmel

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WNC Roofing , a commercial-only roofing contractor serving Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, today announced its membership in OneSpartanburg, Inc . (Spartanburg’s chamber of commerce). The partnership reflects WNC Roofing’s commitment to deepen local ties and collaborate with more organizations across the county. Explore OneSpartanburg, Inc. at onespartanburginc.com and find WNC Roofing and other great local business in their directory.“For more than a decade, our team has helped businesses keep operations running with reliable roof repairs, replacements, and maintenance,” said Konrad Schimmel, Business Development Manager at WNC Roofing. “Joining OneSpartanburg, Inc. is our next step in serving the Upstate. We’re excited to meet area companies we haven’t connected with yet and find practical ways to protect their facilities for years to come.”WNC Roofing specializes in low-slope and flat roofing systems—including PVC, TPO, EPDM, coatings, metal and gutters and waterproofing solutions—for commercial and industrial facilities. The company emphasizes firm appointment times, clear communication, safety, and photo documentation to minimize on-site disruption with a commitment to quality customer service. They also launched their Spartanburg office this year.“OneSpartanburg’s network makes it easier for great partners to find each other,” added Konrad Schimmel of WNC Roofing. “Whether it’s a leak repair, full roof replacement, or a proactive maintenance plan, we’re here to help Spartanburg businesses stay focused on what matters—running their operations, not managing buckets.”WNC Roofing’s Chamber Listing - View the listing How to Connect with WNC RoofingFacility and property managers interested in inspections, leak service, maintenance programs, or reroof planning can reach the team below for a consultation.Media & Business Inquiries:WNC Roofing(828) 676-3070 | (864) 345-8876 | info@wncroofing.comWebsite: wncroofing.comAbout WNC RoofingWNC Roofing is a commercial and industrial roofing contractor serving Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. For over a decade, the company has provided inspection, repair, replacement, maintenance, coatings, gutters, and waterproofing services—supported by safety-first practices and professional project management. Learn more at wncroofing.com.About OneSpartanburg, Inc.OneSpartanburg, Inc. serves as Spartanburg’s chamber and regional development organization. Its mission is to build a vibrant Spartanburg through business, economic, and tourism development.onespartanburginc.com

