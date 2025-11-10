Submit Release
[U.S.] Supreme Court dismisses long-shot challenge to right to marry for same-sex couples

The appeal came from Kim Davis, a former Kentucky county clerk who repeatedly refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Justice Amy Coney Barrett in her new book described marriage as a ‘fundamental right’ protected by the Constitution.

