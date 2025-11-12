Marisa Filardo Becomes First Nobody Move Consumer Advocacy Professional

Marisa Filardo and Rob Esposito Nobody Move Care Package Mockup White BG Nobody Move Care Package 3D Mockup White BG Robert Esposito's Nobody Move (Without Reading This)

New program and training elevate real estate professionals by prioritizing empathy, client care and education throughout transactions and beyond

The Nobody Move program is a remarkable way for real estate professionals to understand and better serve their clients, both during the real estate transaction and into the future.” — Marisa Filardo

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate professional Marisa A. Filardo has become the first certified Nobody Move Consumer Advocacy Professional (CAP), a designation inspired by the book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) by award-winning author Robert Esposito . The program focuses on the emotional and logistical challenges people face during major life transitions. Moving is often a central part of these transitions and is widely recognized as one of the most stressful life events for individuals and families.Many real estate professionals rely heavily today on AI and technology and others continue to take a transactional approach when working with clients, the Nobody Move philosophy emphasizes empathy, support and long-term relationship building. Clients today have the ability to easily search listings and research neighborhoods online. What they cannot find online is emotional support, reassurance, trusted guidance and a real experienced professional who understands their situation and stands with them during every step. The Nobody Move CAP certification follows a training program for real estate professionals that focuses on being fully present, communicative, resourceful and committed to providing support well beyond the closing table.“The Nobody Move program is a remarkable way for real estate professionals to understand and better serve their clients, both during the real estate transaction and into the future. Buying or selling a home is not just a business exchange, it is a deeply personal moment in someone’s life. Nobody Move reinforces the importance of being present, supportive and resourceful. These tools will allow me to build on the strong foundation that I have and create deeper relationships with my clients and their families. This approach is a win for me as well as for those who choose me as their Realtor,” said Marisa Filardo, real estate professional with Douglas Elleman.“In today’s marketplace, real estate professionals cannot survive on luck alone. They need a real strategy and proven approaches that leverage technology while also embracing the human side of the transaction. Transactions are only the opening of the door to a long-term relationship that requires care, attention and communication. The Nobody Move certification program and care package give real estate professionals a tool that provides a competitive advantage and helps them stand out,” said Robert Esposito, author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This) and creator of the Nobody Move Consumer Advocacy Professional program.The program provides tools, communication strategies and a curated care package that helps clients through each step of the moving process. The package provides tools and comprehensive information to address the logistical challenges of moving as well as strategies to reduce the stress and anxiety associated with the process.Nobody Move CAP professionals become an ongoing client resource, offering referrals and support from mortgage, legal and title service during transactions. This continues after transactions are settled with recommendations homeowners need, including remodelers, plumbers, landscapers and other trusted providers. This comprehensive support furthers eases stress, deepens trust and builds long-lasting client relationships. This approach gives professionals a competitive advantage and a stronger long-term referral base.Industry analysts expect the number of licensed real estate agents to decline in the years to come, which will increase competition. The professionals who succeed will be those who build meaningful, relationship-based client connections rather than focusing solely on the transaction and technology including AI. The human element, not technology, and certainly not AI, is critical for building trust and long-term relationships.“I wrote Nobody Move (Without Reading This) because I saw a lack of empathy and true understanding for people who are going through life’s most stressful transitions. It was clear to me that people need logistical support. More importantly however my experience has shown me that clients need emotional guidance, practical strategies and real estate professionals who will stand with them beyond the transaction. My book and certification program helps real estate professionals better understand this important element of client relationship development,” added Esposito.To learn more about the Nobody Move Consumer Advocacy Professional training program and exclusive business growth tools visit www.NobodyMove.com About Marisa FilardoMarisa A. Filardo is a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson serving clients across Nassau County, Suffolk County and Queens. With a background in education, she brings exceptional communication skills, patience and a deep understanding of personal needs to every client relationship. Marisa is known for her commitment to guiding clients throughout the entire transition process and for remaining a trusted resource long after closing.About Nobody Move (Without Reading This)Nobody Move (Without Reading This) is a book and training program created by Robert Esposito to help individuals and families manage the emotional and logistical stress of major life transitions. The program provides real estate professionals with tools, training and materials designed to bring empathy, connection and practical support back into the client experience. To learn more visit www.NobodyMove.com

