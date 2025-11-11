New Book, 'Maid in America,' Celebrates One Woman’s Extraordinary Rise from Teenage Mother to Entrepreneurial Success

Maid in America: A Journey of Resilience, Determination, and the American Dream, by Rosemary Everton and published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of "Maid in America: A Journey of Resilience, Determination, and the American Dream." Rosemary Everton, author of "Maid in America: A Journey of Resilience, Determination, and the American Dream."

Rosemary Everton’s "Maid in America" is an inspiring true story of turning adversity into achievement—building a business, a family, and a life of faith.

Life didn’t hand me an easy start—but I refused to let my circumstances decide my future.” — Rosemary Everton, author of "Maid in America."

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and author Rosemary Everton shares a deeply moving and inspiring story of grit, perseverance, and triumph in her new book, " Maid in America : A Journey of Resilience, Determination, and the American Dream." Available now from book retailers nationwide, "Maid in America" chronicles how one woman defied the odds to transform adversity into achievement—building not only a thriving business but a life defined by purpose and faith.“Life didn’t hand me an easy start, but I refused to let my circumstances decide my future,” Everton writes. “The American Dream isn’t about luck; it’s about hard work, faith, and believing you’re capable of more than your circumstances.”Born and raised on Delaware’s Eastern Shore, Rosemary Everton became pregnant at fifteen and married young, facing the harsh realities of adulthood before finishing high school. While balancing motherhood, night classes, and endless workdays, she and her husband, Mike, founded a small residential cleaning business that grew into a multimillion-dollar commercial cleaning enterprise. Along the way, Rosemary overcame devastating personal losses—including the death of triplets—financial struggles, and family challenges that might have broken anyone else. Her unwavering spirit, paired with a relentless work ethic, turned obstacles into stepping stones.Her journey reached national recognition when President George H.W. Bush honored her perseverance and entrepreneurial success in a high school commencement address, spotlighting her as a living embodiment of the American Dream. Maid in America goes beyond memoir—it’s a roadmap for resilience and a guide to building success through patience, consistency, and integrity.“Success isn’t measured by how much you have,” Everton says. “It’s measured by how much you give, how much you grow, and how much you refuse to quit.”Through candid storytelling and hard-earned wisdom, Rosemary reveals the lessons behind her success: treat people with respect, trust the process, and never burn bridges. Her honesty and optimism make "Maid in America" both an entrepreneurial manual and an emotional testament to perseverance, family, and faith.“When life tests you, it’s giving you a chance to prove what you’re made of,” Everton writes. “Your past doesn’t define you—your choices do.”Rosemary Everton, author of "Maid in America: A Journey of Resilience, Determination, and the American Dream," is a business leader, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker whose life exemplifies perseverance, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence. As founder and CEO of a successful cleaning enterprise, she has inspired countless individuals to pursue their own version of the American Dream through faith, determination, and service to others.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.