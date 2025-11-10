Western Cape tourism on achievers at global tourism and wine industries

The Western Cape Government congratulates the province’s outstanding achievers in the global tourism and wine industries. Their recent accolades at the 2025 World Travel Awards and other prestigious platforms have not only brought international acclaim to the region but have also reaffirmed the Western Cape’s status as a world-class destination for responsible tourism and wine excellence.

Global Responsible Tourism Awards 2025

The Township & Village (T&V) initiative in Stellenbosch has been awarded Silver in the Peace, Understanding & Inclusion category. Launched in 2018 with the support of the Stellenbosch Municipality, T&V has welcomed over 2 500 visitors and empowered more than 40 local tourism providers, including guides, artisans, and home-based entrepreneurs. The initiative has been widely praised for promoting dignity, inclusivity, and economic opportunity in historically marginalised communities.

T&V was one of 15 participants in the Sustainable Tourism Enterprise Partnership pilot project, funded by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) earlier this year.

The !Khwa ttu San Culture and Education Centre received Gold in the “Increasing Local Sourcing & Creating Shared Value” category. This cultural and educational hub honours the heritage of the San people while advancing rural development through ethical sourcing and immersive visitor experiences. In 2024 alone, !Khwa ttu supported 44 local producers and created 4 500 employment days – demonstrating the transformative power of tourism in preserving cultural knowledge and uplifting communities. DEDAT is proud to be associated with the centre, a former recipient of the Tourism Growth Fund.

World’s 50 Best Vineyards 2025

Four Western Cape wine estates have been recognised on the extended World’s 50 Best Vineyards list for 2025, showcasing the region’s excellence in wine tourism:

Tokara Wine and Olive Estate (Stellenbosch)

Delaire Graff Estate (Stellenbosch)

La Motte Wine Estate (Franschhoek Valley)

Hamilton Russell Vineyards (Hemel-en-Aarde)

These esteemed estates offer visitors world-class experiences that blend breathtaking landscapes, exceptional wines, and warm hospitality, further cementing the Western Cape’s reputation as a premier wine tourism destination.

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, expressed his pride in the province’s achievements.

“These accolades underscore the Western Cape’s unwavering commitment to excellence in tourism and wine. They reflect the innovation, resilience, and dedication of our local communities and businesses. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth and inclusivity across the province,” said the Minister.

The Western Cape Government extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and looks forward to continued success in positioning the province as a global leader in responsible and wine tourism.

