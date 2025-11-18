Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala hand over Welisizwe Bridge in Tebe-Tebe in Eastern Cape, 18 Nov

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, together with the Deputy Minister, Sihle Zikalala, will, on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, hand over a Welisizwe rural bridge spanning the Umzimvubu River at Tebe-Tebe in eMaXesibeni, Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Eastern Cape. This bridge will provide safe and reliable access for residents of Welakabini and Esihlahleni, who have faced hazardous conditions, particularly during heavy rainfall.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Vukile Mhlelembana, and the Mayor of Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Zukiswa Ndevu.

Through the Welisizwe Rural Bridge Programme, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure aims to construct 96 bridges in rural communities each year, working in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to connect communities to schools, hospitals, and other essential services.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Umzimvubu River at Tebe-Tebe in eMaXesibeni, Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Eastern Cape

Google Maps Link: https://goo.gl/maps/7Wm9QX2BPKsd9MKp7

Media enquiries:

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

Thamsanqa Mchunu

WI: Communications

Cell: 079 519 6997

