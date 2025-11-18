Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs NCOP delegation on measures to enhance service delivery across Gauteng, 18 Nov

Gauteng’s permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will undertake a week-long oversight programme from 18 to 21 November 2025, focusing on service delivery projects across the province.

The programme forms part of the NCOP’s annual Provincial Week under the theme: “Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities”.

During the visits, delegates will engage with communities and assess progress in providing basic services, with particular attention to incomplete, delayed and abandoned infrastructure projects across Gauteng. The Provincial Week initiative highlights the NCOP’s commitment to strengthening oversight, deepening accountability and improving the quality of life for all South Africans.

The programme will officially commence with a provincial briefing by the Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, on measures to enhance service delivery across the province. The briefing will take place in Tshwane and will be attended by NCOP delegates, Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs), the Mayor of the Tshwane District Municipality, the Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature and MECs responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Infrastructure, Human Settlements, Health, Social Development, Roads and Transport, Education, and Sports.

Provincial and municipal leadership will brief the NCOP delegation on the state of municipalities within the district and outline key issues related to the areas scheduled for oversight visits.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Tshwane Municipal Chambers

Following the briefing, the NCOP delegation will conduct site visits to key service delivery and infrastructure projects in the province. The visits will include the Women Living Monument in Pretoria, Transoranje LSEN School in Pretoria and Semphatho Junior Secondary School, Soshanguve. The site visits are scheduled to begin at 14:00.

The full programme for the weeklong Gauteng Provincial Week is available at https://www.parliament.gov.za/project-event-details/4261

For media interviews with Gauteng Provincial Whip and leader of the delegation, please contact:

Malentsoe Magwagwa (Ms)

Cell: 081 716 5824 (Whatsapp available)

Email: mmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za

