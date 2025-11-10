Presidential eThekwini Working Group conducts service delivery project inspections across eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, 13 Nov

The Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG) will undertake an inspection in loco on Thursday, 13 November 2025, visiting key sites across the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

This inspection will highlight progress on flagship initiatives aimed at revitalising tourism, regenerating the inner city, and advancing critical water and environmental infrastructure, including the Southern Aqueduct and Umlazi Canal Expansion Project. It is a collaborative effort with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry Non-Profit Corporation, representing the voice of business through the PeWG, which serves as a key partner in this initiative.

This engagement offers media an opportunity to witness first-hand the tangible impact of PeWG interventions, engage with key stakeholders, and explore both the successes and address challenges impacting on service delivery.

Media are invited to cover the following highlights:

Photo opportunity at the start of the closed stakeholder briefing

Site tour of projects across the municipality

Press briefing detailing progress across key sectors, support for local businesses, and the full programme for the day

The details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025

Time: 08:30 – 16:00 (Accredited media will receive a detailed itinerary)

Assembly Point: Moses Mabhida Stadium, followed by site visits across eThekwini

Journalists wishing to cover the proceedings are requested to RSVP by 15:00 on Tuesday, 11 November 2025 to:

Enquiries:

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Mr William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

EThekwini Communications Manager

Mr Mdu Ncalane

Cell: 076 292 6535

Durban Chamber Chief Growth Officer

Ms Zanele Khomo

Cell: 082 901 1144

#ServiceDeliveryZA