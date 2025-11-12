GeniusVets Brings Marketing Clarity and Growth Resources to Fetch dvm360® Long Beach 2025

GeniusVets heads to Fetch Long Beach Dec. 5–6 with free Marketing Health Exams, growth tools, and exclusive giveaways for veterinary professionals.

Our goal is to support practice owners and managers with resources that go beyond marketing.” — Carlin Guidi, Head of Marketing at GeniusVets

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets , the leading marketing platform built specifically for the veterinary industry, is heading to Fetch dvm360 Long Beach with high-impact resources, expert insights, and a whole lot of practice growth energy. Attendees can find the team at Booth #123 on December 5–6 at the Long Beach Convention Center.Recognized as one of the most trusted names in veterinary marketing, GeniusVets partners with practice owners, managers, and DVMs to help them attract loyal clients, retain top talent, and run more efficient, profitable practices. Their proven strategies are designed to meet the real challenges veterinary leaders face, from navigating online visibility to improving client communication and overall team alignment.The GeniusVets booth is more than just a stop for swag, it’s the place for practice owners serious about growth. Visitors can book a complimentary Marketing Health Exam, a personalized consultation designed to uncover where their digital strategy is excelling and where it can grow stronger.Each Marketing Health Exam provides actionable, data-driven insights tailored to the individual practice, including:- Website performance benchmarks and real-time traffic trends- Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) visibility- Competitor performance comparisons- Opportunities to improve client engagement and acquisitionThese free consultations help veterinary professionals walk away with tangible next steps to strengthen their marketing and make confident, informed business decisions.Whether it’s optimizing a website, improving client retention, or creating a stronger social presence, GeniusVets equips attendees with tools to build a brand that connects deeply with pet owners and supports long-term success.“Fetch Long Beach brings together some of the most forward-thinking minds in veterinary medicine, and we’re proud to be part of that,” said Carlin Guidi, Head of Marketing at GeniusVets. “Our goal is to support practice owners and managers with resources that go beyond marketing which includes systems and strategies that help their teams excel and their communities grow stronger.”Visitors at Booth #123 can also take advantage of exclusive resources that leading veterinary practices from around the country are currently using to attract, retain, and grow.Whether you’re a new practice owner, an experienced DVM, or a manager focused on efficiency and culture, GeniusVets offers practical support and inspiration for every stage of your growth journey.Join GeniusVets at Booth #123 during Fetch Long Beach to explore how smarter marketing can drive stronger, more sustainable veterinary practices and discover why so many of the nation’s top clinics partner with GeniusVets to reach their next level of success.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource, while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. For more information about GeniusVets, visit www.geniusvets.com

