Dr. Michele Drake Inspires Veterinary Leaders to Handle Practice Culture & Leadership During AVMA’s Meeting of the Minds

As owners and managers, our responsibility is to provide our teams with a healthy workplace where people can grow and reach their potential.” — Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of the Drake Center For Veterinary Care

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After six years apart, the AVMA Veterinary Business and Economic Forum, known this year as The Meeting of the Minds, welcomed veterinary professionals back in person for two days of powerful connection, collaboration, and inspiration. The energy inside the Denver event was a mix of relief, excitement, and shared purpose as veterinarians, practice managers, and industry leaders came together once again to exchange ideas and grow stronger as a profession.The event opened strongly, featuring powerful presentations, engaging dialogue, and a showcase highlighting innovations shaping the veterinary industry. The afternoon sessions included two of the three keynote addresses and concluded with the Merck Animal Health Business Sims Competition Awards, recognizing 2025 Grand Prize winners: Erik Gary, Gabrielle Shalabi, and Jasmine Blattner from Colorado State University for their leadership and business acumen.Day two continued the momentum, allowing attendees to choose from five in-depth workshops focused on the real-world challenges of running a practice today. Topics included improving business operations, achieving success in rural practice, financial chart of accounts, exit strategies, and building a strong practice culture.One of the standout sessions was Dr. Michele Drake ’s interactive workshop, “Build a Strong Practice Where People Want to Work, Grow, and Reach Their Potential.” As both the founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and co-founder of GeniusVets , Dr. Drake brought over 30 years of hands-on leadership experience to the room, offering practical advice and an honest perspective on what it truly takes to lead a committed, people-first practice.Dr. Drake’s workshop followed the Forum’s 3-2-1 format that was structured to provide three key takeaways, two questions to ask, and one actionable step, ensuring attendees left with concrete ways to apply what they learned. Each participant also received a workbook filled with tools and exercises to take back to their teams, helping them turn discussion into action.Throughout the session, Dr. Drake encouraged attendees to think about the realities of leadership, including the pressures, the personalities, and the purpose behind their work. She worked through questions about managing toxic team dynamics, supporting employees facing mental health challenges, and maintaining accountability through clear boundaries and expectations.“As owners and managers, our responsibility is to provide our teams with a healthy workplace where people can grow and reach their potential,” said Dr. Drake.Her workshop ended on a high note, marked by collaboration and exchange. Dr. Drake provided a list of leadership books she recommends, and invited attendees to contribute their book suggestions. One attendee mentioned a book that emphasized the importance of hiring team members who are “hungry, humble, and smart,” a philosophy Dr. Drake echoes throughout all of our presentations, reinforcing the importance of hiring for culture and training for skill."The AVMA Veterinary Business and Economic Forum is a cornerstone event in the veterinary profession, providing in-depth learning, actionable insights and tools to implement real change in veterinary practices,” said AVMA President Dr. Michael Q. Bailey. “We're excited about our new partnership with GeniusVets, which launched at the Veterinary Business and Economic Forum, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the success of veterinary professionals and practices together."The Forum’s in-person return underscored the power of community within the veterinary profession. From financial strategy to culture building, every session provided attendees with tools to create more resilient, people-first practices, an approach GeniusVets continues to champion across its nationwide network of clients, laying a foundation of empowering veterinary professionals with the systems, tools, and inspiration they need to build practices where both people and pets can grow.About the AVMA Veterinary Business and Economic ForumHosted annually by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Forum brings together practice owners, managers, and industry leaders to explore the intersection of business, economics, and leadership in veterinary medicine. The event provides continuing education, peer connection, and actionable insights to help veterinary professionals strengthen their practices and advance the profession.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource, while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. For more information about GeniusVets, visit www.geniusvets.com

