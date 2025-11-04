Newly Graduated Centerville Veterinarian Turns Tragedy Into New Opportunities to Serve the Community

Dr. Ashley Wheat Centerville Animal Hospital

Centerville Animal Hospital and Dr. Ashley Wheat Come Together to Offer Expanded Exotic Pet Services

Centerville Animal Hospital has been an integral part of my life since I was a little girl. They’ve made me not only a professional, but also the genuine person I am today.” — Dr. Ashley Wheat

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centerville Animal Hospital is proud to announce that Tidewater native Dr. Ashley Wheat has officially joined the team as an Associate Veterinarian, bringing her lifelong passion for animal care full circle. Dr. Wheat’s return to the practice where her career as a veterinary professional began marks an exciting new chapter for the hospital as well as local pet owners, including the introduction of expanded exotic pet services to better serve the community and make exceptional veterinary care available to pets of many species and sizes.After surviving a near-death experience in 2017, Dr. Wheat knew it was time to put in the work and make her dream of becoming a veterinarian a reality. While pursuing her undergraduate degree in Biology, she joined Centerville Animal Hospital as a Kennel Assistant, already familiar with the practice as a lifelong client. The position gave her firsthand insight into the day-to-day work of veterinary medicine and reinforced her determination to build a career in animal care.“While I knew I wasn’t saving any lives in the kennels, I worked as hard as I could every day to make sure everything got done,” Dr. Wheat said. “I was raised to give 100% effort in whatever I decide to do, so that’s what I did, even on the crazy days when the soiled laundry piled up almost as tall as I am.”After completing her undergraduate degree, Dr. Wheat was given the opportunity to work in more care-focused roles, including veterinary technician assistant and pharmacy assistant, to gain more hands-on experience in direct patient care. Dr. Wheat credits these roles and the mentorship of Centerville’s DVMs, including veterinarian and medical director Dr. Amanda Hayden, with giving her the necessary skills and perspectives that allowed her to thrive in veterinary school.Despite stepping back from her roles at Centerville Animal Hospital to focus on her studies at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Wheat remained connected to her Centerville family and felt that her coworkers and mentors at the hospital were a constant source of support for her.“People would reach out to check in on me on their own time, and I knew everyone was cheering me on and waiting for me to finally finish school and come back to Centerville.” Dr. Wheat continued, “I thought being accepted to vet school was a dream come true, but that feeling pales in comparison to knowing I have my dream job at my dream location — and that they’re even opening the practice to exotic companion animals, my passion, just for me.”Since officially joining Centerville as an Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Wheat has helped the hospital expand appointment availability and introduce new exotic pet care services, welcoming species such as reptiles, birds, and small mammals.Dr. Hayden shared her excitement about the addition of Dr. Wheat to Centerville’s talented team of veterinarians: “It’s so exciting to have Dr. Wheat back with us as a veterinarian in a way that has truly come full circle. She’s bringing exotics back to Centerville, which is a wonderful expansion of the services we provide to our community.”Dr. Wheat says she’s eager to continue learning, serving clients, and helping Centerville grow. “To say I’m excited about my future with Centerville and getting to know all the furry, scaly, feathery, and slimy creatures we have yet to see is an understatement,” she said. “Centerville Animal Hospital and the people that make it great have been an integral part of my life from the time I was a little girl. They’ve made me not only a professional, but also the genuine person I am today.”For more information about Centerville Animal Hospital’s new exotic pet services or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ashley Wheat, visit www.centervilleanimalhospital.com About Centerville Animal HospitalCenterville Animal Hospital has been helping pets and their people since 1995. Over the years, Dr. Amanda Hayden has gathered together a talented group of like-minded veterinary professionals. Individually, we each feel privileged to positively impact the health and happiness of our patients. Together, we are here to help you take the best possible care of your pets.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource, while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. For more information about GeniusVets, visit www.geniusvets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.