Kids may learn about turkeys with MDC program Nov. 21 in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites children to a fun hands-on experience from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 in Branson.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center regularly hosts children programming through Little Acorns, and this upcoming event is themed all around turkeys.

Register for “Little Acorns: Terrific Turkeys” here:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213011

“This program is a great way for our little learners to explore and connect with nature,” said MDC Naturalist Sara Caywood.

Caywood will lead the group of children ages 3-6 through crafts and activities as well as teach them about wild turkeys.

To find out more about the Nov. 21 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865. Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.