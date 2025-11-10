NorCAN Releases 'Federal Shifts and Local Impacts, Part II' Survey Report Examining Challenges Facing Rural Nonprofits

Northern California Association of Nonprofits (NORCAN) Program QR_State of the Non-Profit Sector

This report is a call to action—to inspire advocacy, collaboration, and support for the organizations that hold our communities together.

We have such an incredible array of smart dedicated nonprofit leaders in this community, but they are tired of being the only voices and working within systems that are broken and now, under attack.” — Laura Olson, Patricia D & William B.Smullin Foundation

ARCATA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern California Association of Nonprofits (NorCAN) has released its new survey report , Federal Shifts and Local Impacts, Part II: Realities and Expectations for Rural Nonprofits, which documents the ongoing effects of federal budget reductions on nonprofit organizations serving Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity Counties.The survey report reveals that local nonprofits are experiencing significant and compounding financial pressures following budget cuts initiated in early 2025 and expanded in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). Participating organizations reported a collective $6.86 million in funding losses, $2.13 million in delayed reimbursements, and the reduction or elimination of 33 programs. The most severely impacted populations include low-income individuals, youth, and families. The report also highlights the increasing demand for nonprofit services amid these fiscal challenges.“We have such an incredible array of smart dedicated nonprofit leaders in this community, but they are tired of being the only voices and working within systems that are broken and now, under attack.” said Laura Olson, Executive Director of the Patricia D. & William B. Smullin Foundation and member of the NorCAN Steering Committee.This report is a call to action—to inspire advocacy, collaboration, and support for the organizations that hold our communities together. NorCAN will convene a public forum, The State of the Nonprofit Sector, on Wednesday, November 12, at the Eureka Woman’s Club to discuss the findings and implications of the survey report. The event, facilitated by the League of Women Voters, will feature a panel of nonprofit leaders representing eight sectors: communication, food, housing, culture, arts, family care and health.A recording of the event by Access Humboldt can be found on their YouTube channel and Archive page.The full survey report is available here:

