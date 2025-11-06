ISSIP and IfSD Renew Partnership to Advance Translational Service Research and Design Methodology (TSRDM)

JIm Spohrer - ISSIP co-founder, board director Markus Warg - Head of IfSD

TSRDM aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the design and management of service innovations that enhance human well-becoming

We’re thrilled to see this collaboration continue to grow and inspire new ways of translating service research into real-world impact.” — Dr. Jim Spohrer, ISSIP Co-Founder and Board Director

SANTA CLARA , CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) is pleased to announce the renewal of its collaboration with the Institute for Service Design (IfSD) for 2026. This renewed partnership continues a shared commitment to advancing service science through interdisciplinary research, co-creation, and global community engagement.Together, ISSIP and IfSD will focus on developing and disseminating Translational Service Research and Design Methodology (TSRDM) — a systematic approach for transforming conceptual service research insights into actionable knowledge and services. TSRDM aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the design and management of service innovations that enhance human well-becoming.The 2026 collaboration will culminate in a special session at the AHFE/HSSE (Human Side of Service Engineering) Conference in Istanbul, Turkey, July 2026, inviting ISSIP members and the wider global service research community to explore and contribute to this emerging framework.The TSRDM initiative is an exploratory R&D program co-created by Markus Warg, Jim Spohrer, Tilo Böhmann, Jens Neuhüttler, Volker Gruhn, Peter Weiss, Luca Carrubbo, Marc-Alexander Burmeister, Anne-Marie Schneider, Christian Powalla, and Christine Leitner, among others.“The TSRDM framework embodies ISSIP’s mission — connecting research, practice, and education to improve innovation outcomes and human well-being,” said Dr. Jim Spohrer, ISSIP Co-Founder and one of the initiative’s lead contributors. “We’re thrilled to see this collaboration continue to grow and inspire new ways of translating service research into real-world impact.”“Our renewed partnership with ISSIP highlights the importance of co-creating methods that make service design more effective, inclusive, and human-centered,” said Prof. Markus Warg, founder of the Institute for Service Design. “Together, we aim to equip the global community with tools that turn research insights into solutions for better lives.”ISSIP invites academics, practitioners, and students across disciplines to engage with the TSRDM community, contribute ideas, and participate in the AHFE/HSSE 2026 session in Istanbul. Click here for more information on TSRDM and the Call for Papers About ISSIPThe International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), (pronounced ‘eye zip’), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional association co-founded by IBM, Cisco, HP, and several universities in 2012. ISSIP’s mission is to advance service innovation to benefit people, business and society. ISSIP’s global community of thousands in 76 countries is recognized for the power of its thought leadership, publishing platform and programs that connect individuals and organizations to learn, share, and co-create knowledge to advance human-centered service systems. Learn more at www.issip.org

