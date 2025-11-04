ISSIP Elects Christine Ouyang of IBM for Vice President 2026

Dr. Christine Ouyang, IBM Distinguished Engineer

IBM Distinguished Engineer and Lead for ISSIP Ambassadors Program Will Focus on AI Era Transformation

I am committed to accelerating ISSIP’s growth by leveraging AI technologies to enhance member engagement, thought leadership, and global impact.” — Dr. Christine Ouyang, 2026 ISSIP VP-Elect

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global non-profit advancing innovation to better serve people, business, and society, announced this week that ISSIP Ambassadors Lead Dr. Christine Ouyang, was elected by the global community to serve as Vice President for 2026, (and succeed to the role of ISSIP president in 2027).Dr. Ouyang is a technology and innovation executive passionate about transforming bold ideas into scalable, real-world impact. With 20+ years of leadership across AI, quantum, hybrid cloud, and edge computing, Christine helps organizations reimagine the art of the possible by building advanced technologies, the ecosystems that drive adoption and go-to-market strategies. At IBM, she currently leads the development of generative AI applications including agentic AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, focusing on improving developer and client support productivity, and overall enterprise transformation. In addition to designing end-to-end solution architectures, Christine built global innovation ecosystems by bringing together industry, academia, and government. Early in her career, she launched 10+ Collaborative Innovation Centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East—advancing joint research and real-world solutions in big data, cybersecurity, financial risk management, and healthcare. Later, she led the development of IBM’s global Quantum Network, establishing multi-hundred-million-dollar strategic hubs with startups, universities, national labs and industry partners to accelerate quantum readiness and commercialization. She founded IBM’s Infrastructure Technology Leadership Council, uniting 150+ IBM Fellows and Distinguished Engineers to accelerate innovation across brands. As a people manager, Christine recruited top talents and built global teams from scratch. As an IBM Master Inventor, she holds over 150 patents and has published more than 160 technical papers. Christine advocates for women in technology and STEM education; recognitions include IEEE Technology Innovation Award, Women of Color “Tech All Star” award, and features in Working Mother and Asian Scientist magazines. Christine Ouyang has been ISSIP Ambassadors Program Lead since 2022.Said Dr. Ouyang, “As AI reshapes industries and society, I am committed to accelerating ISSIP’s growth by leveraging AI technologies to enhance member engagement, thought leadership, and global impact.My priorities as Vice President will be to:Enhance Member Experience – Use AI-driven insights to personalize engagement, foster collaboration, and connect members to resources and opportunities.Elevate Thought Leadership – Position ISSIP at the forefront of AI-enabled service innovation through workshops, publications, and research collaborations.Amplify Volunteer Impact – Implement ethical AI to scale volunteer activities and double down on participation in programs such as Benevity to convert volunteer hours into sustainable funding for the long-term growth of the ISSIP Foundation and ensure its continued success in advancing service innovation.I bring a proven track record of visionary leadership, driving AI-powered innovation and building ecosystems that deliver business and societal impact. As ISSIP VP, I will work closely with the board and members to ensure that ISSIP thrives as a catalyst for service innovation in the AI age.”About the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP)A diverse, inclusive and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, ISSIP – pronounced ‘eye zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit on a mission to advance innovation to benefit people, business, and society. The thousands of individuals that comprise the ISSIP community represent more than 600 companies and organizations, from startups to global leaders, and more than 200 universities in 76 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the power of its platform and programs, from the regular Discovery events, AI Collab, Ambassador collaborations, and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, go to www.issip.org For more information about these programs or to explore becoming an individual or institutional donor, please go to www.issip.org

