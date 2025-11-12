Cannabis & Tech Today Selects Kim Prince, Proven Media, as a Public Relations Powerhouse Getting Companies Visibility

Kim Prince, CEO and Founder of Proven Media Proven Media is an experienced, full service marketing communications firm serving cannabis license holders, cannabis tech companies and other ancillary cannabis companies since 2014.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For companies seeking expertise to elevate their brand’s visibility and reputation, Cannabis & Tech Today released its 2025 list of top Public Relations Powerhouses.Kim Prince, Proven Media’s CEO and founder, continues to add accolades for her media savvy by earning a spot on this distinguished list of PR Powerhouses.Prince leads Proven Media, one of the nation’s consistently top-ranked public relations firms specializing in the complexities of the cannabis industry since 2014.Under Prince’s leadership, her team has secured many cannabis features for clients in national publications, TV appearances, and speaking engagements on stages across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.Prince founded the acclaimed Meet the Cannabis Press event to give marketers valuable insights direct from the journalists who cover the cannabis industry. She is recognized as a Green Market Report Notable Leader and Mg Magazine Leading Lady in Cannabis, a Woman to Watch, a Business Journal top PR Firm, and The Top Most Powerful Women in Cannabis, amongst other local and national awards for the women-owned firm.Prince serves on the board of the CMB Expo, the Advisory Board of the Women in Cannabis Expo and is a former membership chair of the Arizona Business Marketing Association.“Great things happen when we collaborate with our clients to showcase their brand and garner them much-deserved visibility,” said Prince, “Getting named a Public Relations Powerhouse with women I respect means a lot working in a male dominated industry.”Prince has received the Entrepreneur of the Year and the Alliance All-Star Award from ASU West and the Phoenix Business Journal. She is a sought after panel moderator and invited speaker at professional conferences, marketing associations and colleges teaching others how to maximize their media exposure.Proven Media represents private and publicly traded cannabis companies nationwide. The women-owned firm is known for strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, investor communications, and conference promotion. For information, visit provenmedia.com.###About Proven Media:Proven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm based in Carefree, Arizona, serving highly compliant industries. Founded in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to guide new and emerging companies, brands and executives, to grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. Called Star Makers by NV Magazine, named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal and a Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firm by the Observer, the firm focuses on innovative solutions and strong media relationships. Proven Media commits to elevating the voices of rising stars nationwide. Visit provenmedia.com.

