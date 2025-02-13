Safewaze Hires Rebecca Danielson as Training Director

Rebecca Danielson, Training Director

Danielson brings decades of industry experience to lead a higher level of fall protection training at Safewaze

My job as an educator is to make fall protection easier to implement.” — Becky Danielson

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safewaze continues building fall protection expertise with the addition of Rebecca (Becky) Danielson as Training Director. Danielson has dedicated her entire career to safety, bringing 20 years of work-at-height expertise to Safewaze. She spent 10 years as a firefighter, has served on various ANSI subcommittees and now serves as Chair of the Fall Protection Council for the Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA). Additionally, SAIA awarded her the 2024 Outstanding Council Chairperson.Danielson’s breadth of experience allows Safewaze to take education for safety at heights to the next level: expand current offerings such as competent person training, train-the-trainer sessions and custom programs; add specialty areas such as rescue; and dive deeper into OSHA, ANSI and CSA standards.“My job as an educator is to make fall protection easier to implement,” Danielson says. “Every application is different which can be frustrating for end users and employers. This new position with Safewaze shows their commitment to protect workers at height through education as well as quality equipment.”The investment in a full-time training director will allow Safewaze to be even more responsive to customer and industry needs by increasing the type and frequency of offerings, increasing impact with standardized content and allowing a deeper analysis of product performance. Further, Danielson will support needs for marketing materials and internal research and development.“We are thrilled to welcome Becky to the team,” says Stephen Hartsell, President. “Her understanding of how fall protection equipment is used in the field allows her to connect workers with real-world applications. Together, we will build a training program that defines the standard for fall protection safety.”To learn more about training at Safewaze, contact Customer Service at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.com.About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.

