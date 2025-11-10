Suspect in Shooting of Jacksonville Police Officer and K-9 Now in Custody

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of Bobby Michael Dennis – the man wanted in the shooting of a Jacksonville Police Officer and her K-9, and subject of last week’s Blue Alert. The Officer and K-9 were both injured in the shooting and are now recovering. Dennis was arrested on November 5. A Texas Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for his capture.

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, a fugitive on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, was taken into custody near Cuney, in Cherokee Co. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), DPS’ Aircraft Operations Division (AOD), Texas Rangers, Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), all assisted the Jacksonville Police Department in serving a search warrant at a property on CR 3509 west of the Jacksonville city limits. Dennis was immediately located in a wooded area of the property and surrendered to law enforcement without incident. He was transported to the Cherokee Co. jail.

Dennis is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, interference with police service animal and two counts of obstruction or retaliation. His bond is set at $1.3 million. More information on Dennis’ capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 61 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 24 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

### (HQ 2025-117)