BenaVest Reminds Americans About the 2026 ACA Open Enrollment Period and Coverage Deadlines

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national insurance Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance, is reminding consumers of critical dates and enrollment details for the 2026 ACA Open Enrollment Period. Licensed agents in 48 states are available to help individuals, families, and small businesses compare plans, review subsidies, and enroll in coverage.From November 1, 2025, through January 15, 2026, Americans can enroll in new ACA Marketplace plans or renew existing coverage for the 2026 plan year.Key 2026 Open Enrollment Dates– Most States: November 1, 2025 – January 15, 2026– Coverage Start Dates:• Enroll by December 15, 2025, for coverage starting January 1, 2026• Enroll December 16 – January 15 for coverage starting February 1, 2026 State Variations : Some state-based Marketplaces (CA, NJ, MD, RI, NV, MA, NM) may extend deadlines. Consumers should confirm state-specific cutoffs.“The Open Enrollment Period is the most important time for Americans to secure or update health coverage,” said Regina Sara, Agency Manager at BenaVest. “Our licensed agents make ACA enrollment simple, clear, and accessible for everyone seeking quality, affordable insurance.”Nationwide Enrollment SupportBenaVest’s licensed and CMS-certified agents help consumers:– Compare ACA Marketplace and private health plans– Review eligibility for premium subsidies and tax credits– Complete enrollments online or in personThe agency also provides bilingual and virtual support, ensuring accessibility for all communities. BenaVest is a multi-year recipient of the CMS Marketplace Circle of Champions, including Elite Plus recognition in 2025, for helping thousands access affordable health coverage.How Consumers Can Get HelpVisit www.benavest.com or call 877-962-8332 to review plans, confirm deadlines, and connect with a licensed ACA agent at no additional cost.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national FMO and General Agency specializing in ACA Marketplace plans, private health insurance, and related benefits. Through partnerships with leading carriers and a nationwide network of licensed agents, BenaVest provides reliable and affordable coverage solutions for individuals, families, and businesses across the United States.x

